Is it safe to travel to Turkey or Rhodes after major earthquake injures dozens?

Holidaymakers in southwest Turkey and neighbouring islands in Greece were shaken awake this morning by a strong earthquake.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck just south of the Turkish resort of Marmaris. Tremors were also felt across the water on the Greek island of Rhodes.

A 14-year-old girl is said to have died in the resort town of Fethiye “due to a panic attack”, reported Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya on X/Twitter.

The minister added that 69 other citizens suffered injuries after they “jumped from heights due to panic”.

Flights to and from Dalaman Airport are operating as usual, and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is not advising against travel to the area. But is it safe to go, and what are your rights if you have a trip booked? Here’s everything we know.

Where was the earthquake?

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris at a depth of 69km (42 miles).

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit at 2.17am local time.

Heavy shaking was felt in Rhodes, just 29km to the south, as well as on other islands around the Aegean Sea.

The eastern Mediterranean is a seismically active part of Europe, and the region has been struck by multiple aftershocks, ranging from small tremors up to 2.9-magnitude quakes with epicentres near Mugla and Rhodes.

What is the latest Foreign Office travel advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not released any new travel advice relating to the earthquake as of Tuesday morning (3 June).

General earthquake advice from the FCDO states: “Many parts of Turkey regularly experience earthquakes and tremors. These can be high magnitude, cause damage to infrastructure, and pose a risk to life.

“A 6.2-magnitude earthquake, which occurred in the Sea of Marmara in April 2025, was felt strongly in Istanbul. Be aware of the risk of aftershocks.”

Similarly, for travel to Greece: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided, and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual,” says the FCDO.

What does the Turkish government say?

Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X: “An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Marmaris, Muğla. Regarding the earthquake that was also felt in the surrounding provinces, AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions continue their field scans under the coordination of our Governor.

“According to initial findings, there is no demolition of residential buildings in the city.”

He added: “I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

What do I do if I have a holiday booked in Turkey or Rhodes?

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent said: “The answer is: continue as normal. I can't see any likelihood that the holiday companies will allow people to cancel their trips without triggering the usual cancellation penalties.

“It is possible that they may, subject to availability, allow you to move your holiday to somewhere else. But to put things into perspective quakes like this are far from unknown.”

He added: “They are disconcerting, but there is no need to take further action.”

Can I cancel my holiday or flight for a refund?

The Foreign Office has not warned against travel due to the earthquake, so no exceptional circumstances will allow for a full refund on cancelled trips.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

Tui, the biggest holiday company in Europe, told holidaymakers: “Remain calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your accommodation or local officials.”

The terms for cancelling your trip depend on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you wish to postpone. Some travel insurance policies will include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination – speak to your insurer to find out your rights.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast