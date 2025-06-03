Turkey earthquake latest: One dead and 69 injured as 5.8-magnitude quake sparks panic across tourist resorts
Tourists in Rhodes, Greece describe hotels shaking and scenes of panic as quake strikes just across the border near the Turkish resort town of Marmaris
A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.8 hit western Turkey and nearby Greek islands shortly after 2am on Tuesday morning, with the ensuing panic leaving one dead and at least 69 injured.
The epicentre of the earthquake was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), at a depth of 68km (42 miles).
There was no tsunami alert from the EMSC, but heavy shaking was felt in Rhodes just 29km to the south, as well as on other islands around the Aegean Sea.
Tourists on Rhodes described waking up to find their hotels shaking, while dozens of locals were taken to hospital for treatment in Mugla in Turkey after they suffered injuries trying to rush outside their homes.
A 14-year-old child died in the resort town of Fethiye following the earthquake, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The teenager was brought to the hospital but could not be saved.
Acar Unlu, the mayor of Marmaris, told NTV that disaster management teams had been dispatched to assess the damage.
Travel agency TUI has cautioned British tourists in the region to “remain calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your accommodation or local officials”.
The region has been struck by multiple aftershocks, ranging from small tremors up to 2.9-magnitude quakes with epicentres near Mugla and Rhodes, since shortly after the initial powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck at 2.17am local time.
Panicked tourists share scary accounts earthquake in Rhodes
Tourists in the popular holiday destination of Rhodes took to X to share their experiences as a 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook their hotels.
“Nothing like being woke up while on the 5th floor building in Rhodes, while a earthquake is violently shaking the building! Something i can tick off the list! #earthquake,” said on X user named.
His post received comments from others who had also woken up in the small hours to find their accommodations shaking.
“Was crazy, my phone earthquake alert woke us both up first, then the whole building started shaking, unreal experience,” said another user.
