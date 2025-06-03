Turkey earthquake: Moment 5.8-magnitude quake rocks popular Rhodes hotel

This is the moment a 5.8-magnitude earthquake which struck in Turkey shakes a hotel in neighbouring Greece.

Footage shows the quake shaking CCTV cameras at the five-star Rodos Palladium hotel on Rhodes Island, in the early hours of 3 June.

The quake struck about 29km north of Rhodes, the largest of the Dodecanese islands near the Turkey border, at around 2.17am (local time) on Tuesday at a depth of 68km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

At least one person has died in Turkey, while dozens of people sustained injuries as panicked locals tried to jump off their buildings, according to local reports.