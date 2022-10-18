Turkish Airlines flight diverted after passenger ‘bites attendant’s finger’ in fight
A video of the incident went viral last week after a fellow traveller posted footage online
A flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly bit a cabin crew member’s finger while on board, according to reports.
The incident took place on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Jakarta on 11 October, with video of the brawl shared on Twitter.
The unnamed male passenger was allegedly intoxicated and had to be restrained after the fight, theExpress reports.
He is reportedly a pilot for Indonesian airline Batik Air, which is owned by Lion Air Group.
The carrier told local press that, although he does work for the company, he was not working on this flight, and his actions do not reflect the group’s values.
The man was reportedly antagonised by a dog on board, who had been hidden by a fellow passenger.
Asked to calm down by flight attendants, he allegedly became increasingly agitated and proceeded to bite the finger of one of the members of the cabin crew.
Footage posted online shows a fight ensuing, and appears to show the man punching flight attendants while one of them holds out handcuffs.
As passengers look on in disbelief, the flight attendant then tries to tackle the man.
The flight was forced to divert as a result of the incident, turning around above Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and landing at Kualanamu International Airport, Medan.
The man was reportedly escorted off the plane before it continued on its journey to Jakarta.
A spokesperson for the Jakarta Metro Police said: “Because of the ruckus on the plane, Turkish Airlines dropped the Indonesian passenger who was injured at Kualanamu Airport, Medan. The Indonesian citizen who was suspected of being drunk is undergoing treatment at Kualanamu Health Clinic.”
The video has so far amassed over 530,000 views since it was first posted on 12 October.
The Independent has approached Turkish Airlines and the Lion Air Group for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies