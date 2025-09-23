Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of passengers are likely to be stranded due to Typhoon Ragasa, with hundreds of flights grounded across east Asia, as well as many intercontinental connections to and from Europe.

Their rights depend on the airline they are travelling with, and also where their intended journey begins. These are the key aspects.

Booked from Europe via Hong Kong to Australia or New Zealand?

Your journey is protected by air passengers’ rights rules, which are the same for the UK as for the European Union. If the airline cancels a flight from Europe to Hong Kong, then it must find an alternative way to get you to your destination at no extra charge to you. In addition, if you are obliged to wait overnight before your departure or during the journey (such as a stopover in the Gulf), the airline that cancelled the flight must also provide accommodation and meals.

The same applies for flights from Europe via mainland China to Australasia.

Booked from Australia or New Zealand via Hong Kong to Europe?

You have no such rights, because they apply only to UK/European airlines flying from outside Europe – and there are no such airlines currently offering flights.

Booked from Europe to Hong Kong?

The airline must provide a flight as soon as possible, and meanwhile put you up in a hotel, with meals, if that is what you need.

Booked from Hong Kong to Europe?

If you are flying on a UK/EU airline, such as British Airways, Air France or Lufthansa, the carrier must give you a hotel and meals until you can reach your intended destination. When flights resume, the airline must get you to there as soon as possible – for example by buying you a seat on a different airline, if it has no space itself.

On Asian, Middle Eastern and other non-European carriers, such as Cathay Pacific, there is no such obligation, but airlines may choose to provide support. Your travel insurance may help.

Bought a holiday that has been disrupted by Typhoon Ragasa?

If you booked a package holiday from a UK or European firm that includes flights and accommodation, the tour operator (holiday company) is obliged to look after you if part of the holiday cannot be delivered.

Should your holiday be cancelled entirely because of the typhoon, you are entitled to a full refund.

Travelling independently?

If you cannot reach your destination, and have elements such as accommodation or activities that you are unable to take, all you can do is discuss a refund or postponement with the supplier.

The impact of Typhoon Ragasa may be covered by Airbnb’s “Major Disruptive Events Policy”. It specifies: “When this policy applies, guests can cancel their reservation and receive a refund, travel credit, and/or other consideration regardless of the reservation’s cancellation policy.”

If you have lost bookings for which you cannot claim from the provider, your travel insurer may compensate you.

Read more: When the airline says ‘flight cancelled’, that shouldn’t be the end of your trip