People warned to avoid 83 UK beaches because of raw sewage dumped nearby

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People are being warned to avoid 83 UK beaches, because of raw sewage being dumped nearby.

Environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage monitors sewage discharge, and has detected nationwide leaks into the sea following heavy recent rainfall.

Gorleston Beach in Norfolk – which was named best UK beach by Tripadvisor last month – has made the list of beaches where dumped sewage has seeped into the sea.

Surfers Against Sewage said: “Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort. A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach.”

The full list of beaches to avoid includes popular bathing spots.

(Surfers Against Sewage)

In Scotland, Dhoon Bay in Kircudbright has been named as one to steer clear of.

Meanwhile, just below the border in North East England, Spittal, Warkworth, Druridge Bay, Amble Links, Blyth South Beach, Tynemouth Cullercoats and Seaham Beach all currently come with a sewage leak warning.

In Lancashire, Blackpool South, Central and North join Morecambe North, Fleetwood, and St Annes as beaches to avoid.

Somerset coastal spots Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay and Weston Main join Dunster North West as places to expect raw sewage spillages in the sea.

On the south coast of England, Bognor Regis East, Aldwick, Brighton, Pagham, Langstone Harbour and Saltdean are also listed.

Additionally, people are being warned to avoid swimming at Cowes, Gurnard and Sandown on the Isle of Weight.

Surfers Against Sewage claim there are “almost 5,500 discharges into UK coastal bathing waters”, in addition to “over 400,000 discharges of untreated sewage into UK rivers’’.

The group blames polluters and poor waste management for these sewage discharges.

Last year, Labour MP Jim MacMahon called the sewage leaks a “scandal.”

The shadow environment secretary said that under a Labour government, the party would impose “mandatory monitors on all sewage outlets” as well as “automatic fines for every single sewage discharge”.

Swimming in water contaminated with raw sewage can cause serious illness.

On the Surfers Against Sewage website, the environmental activist group outlines that “the sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality.”

The full list of 83 UK beaches where raw sewage has been dumped nearby

Dhoon Bay Spittal Warkworth Amble Links Druridge Bay North Druridge Bay South Blyth South Beach Tynemouth Cullercoats Seaham Hall Beach Seaham Beach Seaton Carew North Redcar Coatham Redcar Granville Redcar Stray Marske Sands Saltburn Whitby Scarborough North Bay Scarborough South Bay Bridlington South Beach Heacham Gorleston Beach Southend Three Shells Southend Jubilee Beach Sheerness Canterbury Minster Leas Leysdown West Beach, Whitstable Tankerton Herne Bay Central Herne Bay Sandgate Hythe St Marys Bay (Kent) St Leonards Bexhill Normans Bay Pevensey Bay Seaford Saltdean Brighton Kemptown Brighton Central - Brighton Hove Lawn Littlehampton Bognor Regis East Bognor Regis (Aldwick) Pagham Langstone Harbour Eastney Southsea East Stokes Bay Ryde Seagrove St Helens Bembridge Whitecliff Bay Yaverland Sandown Shanklin Lee-on-Solent Hillhead Cowes Gurnard Colwell Bay Totland Bay Pentewan Dunster North West Weston Main Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay Wharfe at Cromwheel - Ilkley Bathing Water Southport St Annes St Annes North Blackpool South Blackpool Central Blackpool North Bispham Cleveleys Fleetwood Morecambe North Walney Biggar Bank Walney Sandy Gap Walney West Shore

The Independent has contacted Surfers Against Sewage and the Environment Agency for comment.