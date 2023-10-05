Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has transformed her salvage yard into Britain's creepiest Halloween attraction – a ghost hunt in a graveyard featuring 15,000 mannequins.

Roz Edwards, 51, has been terrifying members of the public for the past few years after opening up her ‘zombie cemetery’ of butchered shop dummies.

In 2021, she transformed the site into a spine-chilling graveyard scene and last year created a Cluedo-style game among the “world's biggest labyrinth of mannequins”.

But this Halloween, she promises visitors their most frightening experience yet after enlisting the help of designers behind some of the UK's biggest theme parks attractions. Ms Edwards has teamed up with Liam Findlay – who has worked for The London Dungeon, Alton Towers and Thorpe Park's Fright Nights – to create the a 'one-of-a-kind immersive Halloween experience'.

Doom Town – A Mannequin Mystery invites people to explore Mannakin Hall, in Fulbeck, Lincolnshire, to find the ghost of a boy, who disappeared 20 years ago.

Horror fans are warned to 'expect the unexpected' as they make their way around the ghoulish site full of battered and dismembered mannequins.

Ms Edwards said said it had been an “absolute delight” to work with Liam and this event will be the hall’s “very best production yet”.

“We’ve done Halloween events here pretty much every year since 2016, but this one is our very best production yet,” she added. “It’s been an absolute delight to work with Liam on this event. Previously, Liam has designed experiences for some of the UK's biggest attractions.

“The idea to create this exciting Halloween event came after Liam finished his new paranormal adventure novel, The Doom Town Dummies, which is all about eerie shop-window dummies. Liam also specialises in the creation of themed scents through the company AromaPrime, adding a feeling of smelly realism at the likes of Alton Towers, The London Dungeon and Thorpe Park's popular Fright Nights. Now we can add Mannakin Hall to that list, with some surprising scents within the investigation.

“Liam and the creative team at Mannakin Hall have applied all their skills to make the Doom Town event one to remember.”

Ms Edwards set up her business buying and restoring dummies before selling them on to shops and hiring them out for TV shows and music videos. After people began remarking how creepy her bizarre collection of shop mannequins was, she decided to open up her salvage yard for Halloween.

“I decided to put on a Halloween experience after people who began visiting in the daytime began asking me if it was scary at night. Well, this is your chance to find out,” she said.

“I must admit, it is quite eerie when you go through the yard and there are models some without arms, or heads piled up all around you. So we thought it was quite a fitting location for a spooky experience which we believe is quite unique.”

Author and theme park designer Mr Findlay said after finishing his new novel, he “jumped at the chance to write an immersive event that’s both creepy and entertaining for families and adventurous adults alike”.

“There is something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind Halloween experience. The venue is incredibly atmospheric, with a dose of creepiness you couldn’t get from anywhere else,” he added.

Doom Town – A Mannequin Mystery will be held on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.