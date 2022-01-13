The French ban on British travellers that began on 18 December 2021 is to end on Friday.

The French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced the move with a tweet.

“We are relaxing the entry conditions to France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” he said.

“End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival. A negative test < 24h will be requested at the start.

“The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”

These are the key questions and answers as of 9.30am on Thursday. They will be regularly updated as more information becomes available.

What do I need to travel to France?

As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business trip, you will need proof of full vaccination. For the purposes of crossing the frontier, that comprises being double-jabbed with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, etc.

You can upload the QR certificates generated by the NHS showing your vaccinations to the TousAntiCovid app.

This is most easily done using a smartphone with a download of the NHS certificates.

Must I take a test?

Yes. You must have a negative result to a Covid test (lateral flow will do) taken within 24 hours of departure to France. This must be privately obtained and paid for; you cannot use an NHS test.

Any forms to fill in?

Yes, two. The first is the passenger arrival form. (Bear in mind that the UK is Royaume-Uni on the drop-down menu.)

This is mostly straightforward apart from the “zipcode” requirement – type 999. And when it asks, “What type of accommodation will you be staying in?” select “Individual accommodation”. Do not select “Jail”, one of the other options on the drop-down menu.

The document generated when you complete it must be accompanied by your “sworn undertaking to comply with rules for entry” – asserting that you have not been suffering from coronavirus symptoms and “have no knowledge of having been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 during the last 14 days”. This simple one-page form can be downloaded from near the foot of this document.

What do I need for travel within France?

Proof that you have been fully vaccinated – which has a tighter definition than simply being double jabbed.

This weekend the rules toughen in France, as part of the president’s plan to cheese off unvaccinated citizens. Up to now the TousAntiCovid pass was acceptable with evidence of a negative test or recovery; from Saturday 15 January it will only apply for people who have been vaccinated.

In addition, from Saturday, all adults who qualify for a booster must have had one.

What about children?

Apart from the requirement to be boosted, the rules apply equally to everyone aged 12 and over. Under 12s need not be vaccinated nor take tests.

I only want to drive through France to get somewhere else. Do I need to go through all this?

Yes. You must also meet all requirements for your destination country.

When exactly will the ban end? I want to get to France for some skiing

The minister’s wording was simply: “The decree will be published tomorrow [Friday] morning, with immediate entry into force.” The Independent is urgently seeking clarification.

Why was a ban imposed on British travellers?

When France closed its borders to UK visitors on Saturday 18 December, the Interior Ministry in Paris said the move was “in response to the extremely swift spread of the Omicron variant in the UK”.

The ban applied regardless of the traveller’s vaccination status. A few “compelling reasons” were permitted for travel from the UK to France, including the automatic right for French citizens to return and for EU nationals to pass through to their main place of residence.

A week ago, exemptions were extended to include essential business trips and for British residents of other European Union nations to be able to transit to their homes on the Continent.

Why has the French ban continued for so long?

Since the start of the year, France has had a rate of new Covid infections roughly twice as high as the UK. Even earlier, Robert Boyle, former strategy director for IAG, said: “Omicron now over 50 per cent of infections in the Paris region. French travel restrictions from the UK make no logical sense.”

The ban was both futile and damaging – emotionally to many people deprived of family visits and holidays, and economically to ferry, train and air operators as well as the French tourism industry.

Politics, and in particular the need leaders feel to look tough by imposing travel bans, has played havoc with the travel industry since 2020. Opening frontiers to Brits while closing down big events in France and making people work from home is unlikely to prove popular – except among people and businesses who benefit directly from UK tourism.

Some say the ban was a political response to the UK’s bizarre decision in July 2021 to create a special “amber plus” category in coronavirus travel rules, requiring all arrivals from France to quarantine. British ministers ascribed that ban to a “variant of concern” prevalent on the French island of Réunion, but have never fully explained why the isle itself was exempted from the category.

But the continuation of a pointless travel ban may simply be yet another example of the tendency of governments to be very swift to impose restrictions but very slow to ease them.

Do other countries have a blanket ban on British travellers?

China, Australia, New Zealand and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region have very strict rules in force against arrivals from most or all foreign locations, which amount to travel bans.

Elsewhere, restrictions are less onerous – although the Foreign Office says: “Entry to Turkmenistan is prohibited except for Turkmen nationals and accredited diplomats, permanently registered foreigners and some employees of international companies and organisations.”

What is the general view on travel bans?

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not believe they do much good. On 30 November 2021, as concern grew about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the body said: “Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.

“In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data.”