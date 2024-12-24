Christmas travel LIVE: Traffic chaos on motorways while getaways hit by cancelled flights
National Highways reports severe congestion on motorways across UK as millions take to roads during festive period
Thousands of travellers hoping to reach home for Christmas have had to organise last minute alternatives, as flights, ferries and trains have been cancelled across the UK, while drivers face traffic chaos on motorways.
National Highways is reporting severe congestion on multiple roads across the country, including the M6, M5 and M25.
It said the M1 has now reopened although drivers were still warned of delays after emergency services were called to a van fire there on Monday morning.
More than 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, were cancelled on Sunday. Dozens of ferry routes in Scotland and Ireland were not running due to the bad weather, while rail passengers faced chaos as Northern cancelled all trains on 11 routes.
Snow over the weekend also caused chaos on the M62, with one lane closed, as millions have taken to the country’s motorways ahead of Christmas.
More snow is expected towards the end of December, with the Met Office forecasting ice, sleet and snow is set to hit the north of the country and perhaps also central areas.
However, conditions are expected to improve this week after the widespread disruption caused by the “perfect storm” of adverse weather conditions and road congestion. The forecaster is currently predicting a “grey Christmas” with some sunny spells and “extremely mild” temperatures.
An acceptable level of travel cancellations? Discuss
Visual UK forecast shows weather expected on Christmas Eve
The Met Office has provided this visualisation of how weather conditions are expected to progress over the course of tomorrow:
What is the Met Office’s UK forecast?
This Evening and Tonight:
A rather cloudy and murky night for many, but turning damp with some patchy rain and drizzle, especially over hills in the west. A milder night for all, but windy in the north.
Christmas Eve:
A mostly cloudy Christmas Eve, but some brightness developing to the east of high ground. Damp for many initially, but rain becoming mainly confined to the northwest later. Much milder.
Christmas Day and Boxing Day:
Remaining rather cloudy but mild throughout Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Some patchy rain at times, especially in the northwest. Slightly cooler by Friday, with perhaps a little more brightness.
Weather map: Met Office’s snow forecast for Christmas week
The Met Office has revealed where and when snow is expected to fall in the UK over the Christmas period.
My colleague Tara Cobham has the details in this report:
UK weather map: Met Office’s snow forecast for Christmas week
The 25 December itself is expected to be a ‘grey Christmas’ – but all hope of a white Christmas season is not lost
Wind speeds hit 82mph over weekend as temperatures fell below freezing
The strongest wind speed over the weekend was 82mph recorded at Kirkwall on Orkney and the South Uist Range in the Outer Hebrides, according to the Met Office.
The weekend’s lowest temperature was recorded at Killylane in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, where the mercury fell to -0.4C on Sunday.
