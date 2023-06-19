United Airlines plane clips tail of parked Delta jet at Boston’s Logan Airport

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities are investigating after a United Airlines plane clipped the tail of a parked Delta passenger jet at Logan Airport in Boston on Friday.

The low-speed collision, captured on video by a passenger, occurred as the United Airlines Flight 369 was preparing to take-off for Newark Airport at about 7.20pm.

The FAA said the Boeing 737’s left wingtip came into contact with the tail of Delta Air Lines Flight 1657, an Airbus A321.

No injuries were reported, and 128 passengers aboard the United flight had to disembark and were booked on to other flights.

Kathleen Dunn, a passenger on a separate flight, posted footage of the incident to Twitter and said her flight was delayed from landing for 40 minutes.

She said fire police and EMTs swarmed the airport after the collision.

when united makes an oopsie at boston logan airport and hits a delta flight so you can’t ground for like 40 minutes and then sit on the tarmac while fd, emt and pd swarm the airport 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KoVshkoG1S — Kathleen Dunn (@katdunn777) June 17, 2023

An FAA spokesperson told The Independent it was investigating the cause of the collision.

In a statement to NBC 10, United Airlines said: “On Friday evening, the winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of another aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport. Customers on the United aircraft deplaned normally at the gate, and we will rebook them onto other flights.”

Delta Airlines also issued a statement apologising to affected customers.

“While there are no reported injuries to our customers or crew on Delta flight 1657, the aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting takeoff clearance on the Logan airfield. Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologise for the delay.”

In March, a similar incident occurred when two planes preparing to take off from Logan Airport clipped wings as one pulled away from the gate.

In a separate incident, New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested with two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport on Friday.