This Florida theme park is on the hunt for a ‘professional theme park tester’ to try out their brand new rides ahead of the opening of their new park.

Event ticket seller AttractionTickets.com has opened up applications for what some may consider the dream job: being paid to test out and rate all the new rides at Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe.

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s latest park, will host five immersive ‘worlds’ for them park-lovers to enjoy including: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s The Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

This will be Universal’s fourth Orlando theme park, built on 750 acres of land, with all-new restaurants, attractions, retail and nature spaces, not to mention rollercoasters and rides.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the new park opening in Florida, USA on 22 May 2025. However, ahead of its launch, a new week-long job has opened for one successful applicant from the UK to fly out, test and rate all the new rides.

The opportunity offers one UK resident and a friend of their choice a chance to be one of the first to visit and test Epic Universe, as well as having access to all the other parks at Universal Orlando Resort for free.

This lucky person will have their flights and transfers paid for, onsite hotel stay at the park provided and $1,000 of spending money each.

The pair will receive a seven-night stay at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel in one standard room, seven days’ entry to other Universal parks as well as a one-day entry into Epic Universe to experience the immersive worlds.

However, there is one catch – as part of their job, the theme park tester must review and document the best rides, the best snacks, the best photo opportunities and the best entertainment offerings inside the new park.

Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com says: “We’re looking for someone who’s up for riding all of the best rides, from the Stardust Racers Rollercoaster in Celestial Park to the Curse of the Werewolf ‘coaster in Dark Universe, alongside boat rides, screen experiences, and everything else Universal’s Epic Universe has to offer.

“It goes without saying that the ideal candidate will be happy to travel to Orlando, Florida for a full week, meaning that alongside a craving for adventure, you’ll also have the practical essentials like an up-to-date passport, ESTA and valid travel insurance.

“Lastly, we’re looking for someone who’s not camera-shy, as we’d love to share photos and videos of your adventure on our social media channels and website.”

To be in with the chance of getting paid to ride Universal’s new rollercoasters, you can apply by going to the AttractionTickets.com.

You must submit a short video (no longer than three minutes), explaining why you think you’d be a great theme park tester, which will then be reviewed by a panel of internal experts.

Applications will close on 15 November 2024 and the official theme park tester will be announced by 10 January 2025.

