On 1 October 2025 at one minute past midnight local time in Washington DC, a shutdown of the US federal government began.

The Democrats refused to vote for President Trump’s bill to continue federal spending without an extension of health care tax credits.

The White House website currently says “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government”.

The political paralysis in Washington DC will affect tourists to the US, whether they hope to explore the museums in the American capital or the natural wonders of the national parks.

These are the key impacts for travellers.

Can I apply for an Esta?

Yes. The Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, as used by most British holidaymakers and business visitors to the US, will continue to function as normal; it is self-financing (and the fee almost doubled on the last day of September).

Will air-traffic control still operate?

Yes. Along with other front-line workers who keep air transport moving, air-traffic controllers will continue to work – though without pay – because they are “necessary to protect life and property”. The Department of Transportation says 13,294 air-traffic controllers will be available for work. Air accident investigators will continue to be on call. But activities such as “random drug testing of the non-safety workforce” will end, along with social media activities.

What about arrival and departure formalities?

At the Department of Homeland Security, which looks after airport security as well as Customs and Border Protection, only nine per cent of staff – in back-office roles – will stop working. The remainder are classed as essential workers. Processing of international arrivals will continue as normal, as will screening of airline passengers boarding flights in the US.

But even though front-line staff continue to turn up, a technical failure that affected airport processing could cause problems for travellers. The trade body Airlines For America says: “The system may need to slow down, reducing efficiency.

“When federal employees who manage air traffic, inspect aircraft and secure our nation’s aviation system are furloughed or working without pay, the entire industry and millions of Americans feel the strain."

In previous shutdowns, some controllers have called in sick and the number of flights has been cut.

Given the number of cyberattacks on the travel industry recently, it is noteworthy that only one-third of the staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will keep working – at the start of what is officially Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

In July 1,000 staff at CISA were fired as part of the campaign for “government efficiency”.

If I reach America and get through passport control – what awaits?

The federal government must stop paying staff for duties that are classed as “non-essential”. This covers many tourist facilities. Anything run by the National Park Service (NPS) is particularly vulnerable; two thirds of staff will be stood down.

The service says: “Park roads, lookouts, trails, and open-air memorials will generally remain accessible to visitors.” But facilities from ranger-guided walks to restrooms will not be available, and some parks will close altogether.

America’s greatest collection of museums, the Smithsonian in Washington DC, says its venues as well as the National Zoo in the capital will remain open until next Monday, 6 October, using “prior-year funds”. But there is no certainty after that.

Many other government venues, such as the Capitol Visitor Center and Library of Congress in Washington DC, are closed.

In St Louis, access to the top of the symbolic Gateway Arch beside the Mississippi is closed. Prospective visitors are told: “All Gateway Arch ticketing and tram operations are suspended.”

Arch no way: Gateway Arch in St Louis ( Simon Calder )

The nearby Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Missouri is closed, while the LBJ Presidential Library says it will remain open until 15 October. The JFK Presidential Library in Boston tells prospective visitors: “Due to the shutdown of the federal government, National Archives facilities are closed.”

In New York City, both the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island remain open – after the Trump administration provided funds in a row with the New York State governor, Kathy Hochul.

The US Travel Association, representing the travel industry, says: “The travel economy is at risk of losing $1 billion a week due to disruptions in air and rail travel and the closure of national parks and museums.”

I set my heart on a particular museum or national park. Can I cancel my trip?

Only if you are on a specialist package holiday rendered difficult by the government shutdown – for example a cultural tour of the Smithsonian Museums in Washington DC, or an adventure in a national park – would you have the right to cancel or postpone.

Most package holidays to the US, together with all independently organised trips, will not qualify for free amendment or cancellation.