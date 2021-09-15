Vietnam to start phased reopening to tourists in October

Vietnam has announced plans to welcome tourists back to the country from October.

The Southeast Asian country will operate a phased reopening, starting with the popular holiday island of Phu Quoc.

Initially, only travellers who are double vaccinated against Covid will be permitted entry for non-essential reasons.

In addition, only tourists who have booked a package holiday from an approved travel agency will be allowed to visit.

Travellers will also be required to present a negative Covid test result taken within 72 hours of arrival and proof of both health and travel insurance.

The country of 98 million is currently battling its latest surge in Covid infections, with the government imposing strict lockdown restrictions in many areas across the country.

Daily deaths have been averaging more than 300 a day, with the country’s largest city Ho Chi Minh City forming the epicentre of the spike.

Less than six per cent of Vietnam’s residents have been vaccinated, with China recently pledging to send three million vaccine doses to the country.

Daily deaths have been averaging more than 300 per day, with the closure of all road and air links from the south of the country as authorities attempt to bring the outbreak under control.

Despite this, capital Hanoi and other provinces have begun to ease restrictions with domestic flights expected to resume shortly.

Elsewhere, Ho Chi Minh City has confirmed that it would continue with its current lockdown regulations in a bid to prevent local health services becoming overwhelmed.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 624,547 active Covid cases in Vietnam, with 15,660 deaths reported to date.

At present, Vietnam is on the UK’s amber list.

Unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber list countries are required to self-isolate at home for 10 days and pay for two PCR tests, one on day two and one on day eight.

Vaccinated travellers do not have to quarantine, but must show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK, as well as doing the “day two” test after arrival.