Viking’s new hydrogen powered ship promises zero-emission cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viking is set to launch the first cruise ship capable of sailing with zero emissions.

The brand is working with shipyard Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, to build the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship called Viking Libra.

The ship, set for delivery in late 2026, will have a hybrid propulsion system that uses liquified hydrogen to power a PEM, or polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell system.

Viking and Fincantieri said this technology will produce up to six megawatts of power – enough to typically power smaller ships – and give it the capability to navigate with zero emissions, plus access to more environmentally sensitive areas.

Viking Libra will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300. It will feature 499 cabins and space for 998 passengers, meaning it’s classed as a small ship.

The cruise line’s next ocean ship, Viking Astrea, which is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will also be hydrogen-powered.

Torstein Hagen, chief executive of Viking, said: “From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly.

“Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

Other cruise lines are also taking steps to make their ships more environmentally friendly.

MSC Cruises’ two newest ships, World Europa and World America, are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a greener form of fuel.

Havila Voyages ships are also powered by LNG but have battery packs that mean they can sail for four hours around Norway with zero emissions.

Expedition cruise brand Hurtigruten is currently working on a zero-emission cruise ship to launch in 2030, which will be powered by a 60-megawatt battery pack.

This will give it a range of 300–350 nautical miles per charge, and it would need to recharge seven or eight times during an 11-day round trip.

Read more: 9 cruise holidays you must do in your lifetime