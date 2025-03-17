Virgin Atlantic set to bring flying taxis reaching speeds of 200mph to the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Atlantic is set to bring flying taxis to the UK, it has been confirmed.

Sir Richard Branson’s company has signed a deal with flying taxi company Joby Aviation to offer “seamless, zero-emission, short-range journeys” across the UK.

Initial flights are expected to operate from Virgin Atlantic hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airports, with a journey from the London airport to Canary Wharf taking just eight minutes, instead of 80 minutes by car.

Elsewhere, a journey from Manchester Airport to Leeds is estimated to take just 15 minutes.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph, with travellers able to reserve a seat through Virgin Atlantic’s app, website and other channels.

The California company utilises six tilting propellers that allow the taxi to take off and land vertically with just “a fraction of the noise” produced by today’s helicopters.

open image in gallery The Joby x Virgin Atlantic flying taxi takes to the air ( Joby/Virgin Atlantic )

The aircraft is optimised for rapid, back-to-back flights and is expected to be deployed on routes of up to 100 miles.

The company plans to build a series of landing locations, known as “vertiports”, across the UK to accommodate the innovative mode of transport.

Joby has completed thousands of test flights, including exhibition flights in New York City, Japan and Korea.

Prices are expected to be “comparable with existing premium ground ridesharing options at launch”.

The new partnership builds on an existing agreement between Joby and Delta Air Lines – which owns a 49 per cent stake in Virgin Atlantic – to launch services in both the UK and the US.

A launch date has not yet been confirmed for the flying taxis to take to the air in the UK, meaning business travellers will need to contend with rail and road travel in the interim.

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said: “As a leader in sustainability and with innovation firmly in our DNA, we are delighted to be partnering with Joby to bring short-haul, zero-emission flights to airports and cities throughout the UK.”

In 2024, a government plan suggested that the UK could see the first flying taxis take to the skies as early as 2026.

The proposals form part of the Department of Transport’s (DoT) Future of Flight Action Plan which states that flying taxis could become a reality before the end of the decade.

