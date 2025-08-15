Virgin signs ‘exclusive’ train deal in bid to rival Eurostar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Trains has signed a deal with a train manufacturer for 12 high speed trains in a bid to challenge Eurostar’s cross-Channel dominance.

In a submission to the UK’s Office of Rail and Road (ORR), Virgin has requested the ability to run services on HS1, the high speed line that runs from London’s St Pancras International and through the Channel tunnel.

The submission has revealed that Virgin has “secured binding exclusivity” with French train manufacturer Alstom for a dozen Avelia Stream trains.

The trains, currently used in Sweden and Italy, travel at speeds of 125 to 185mph, and offer configurations such as flexible boarding heights, winter weather protection and “active tilting” for reduced journey time.

An Alstom spokesperson told The Independent: "With over 2,900 high-speed Avelia trains delivered globally and a proven track record in Channel Tunnel operations, Alstom is thrilled to support Virgin's submission to the Office of Rail and Road.

“We eagerly await the ORR decision and look forward to finalising our contract with Virgin."

Virgin wrote in its submission to the ORR that it wants to launch services in 2030 with trains running from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam. There are further ambitions to expand across France, Germany and Switzerland.

If approved, this would put Virgin in direct competition with Eurostar, which connects the UK to France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland with a high speed network.

Mr Branson wrote in the submission that he hopes to “end a 30 year monopoly” and bring competition to cross-Channel rail.

“Just as Virgin has successfully challenged incumbents in air, cruise and, of course, rail, we’re ready to do it again,” he wrote. “We will shake up the cross-Channel market with our signature approach, delivering a service that is innovative, bold and unmistakably Virgin.”

Virgin Trains previously ran domestic services on the West Coast Main Line from 1997 until 2012. The franchise recently had a separate application rejected by the ORR for Virgin rail services to once again run on the route.

The office rejected the application, citing concerns over delays and cancelled journeys. Bids from Lumo and Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway were also denied.

The majority of existing services on Britain’s busiest rail line, which runs between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, are operated by Avanti West Coast.

This time around, Virgin is hoping for better news. A Virgin Group spokesperson told The Independent: “Virgin’s recent submission to the Office of Rail and Road demonstrates that Virgin is confident, committed and capable of delivering for consumers on the cross-Channel route. We look forward to the ORR decision in October.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast