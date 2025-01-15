Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Voyages passengers can now sign up to a year of unlimited cruises in 2026 with the adult-only brand.

The cruise line launched its first annual pass for 2025 only a few months ago but is already taking reservations for 2026 due to high levels of demand.

For $199,000 (£160,000), Virgin Voyages fans will be able to use the annual pass across the brand’s fleet, including the soon-to-be-launched Brilliant Lady, which will sail in Alaska from May 2026.

Annual passholders can select a start date of 1 January, 1 February, 1 March or 1 April but cruisers must book between now and 31 March 2026. Passes are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

It is more expensive than the $120,000 annual pass for 2025, but next year’s version comes with a complimentary one-week stay on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island, including return business class flights and ferry transfers from anywhere in the continental US.

Other perks include a birthday upgrade to a ‘RockStar Quarters’ suite, a privately hosted excursion every quarter, a beach, grove or poolside cabana at Virgin Voyages’ beach club in Bimini and personalised robes.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy a $10,000 shopping spree in the shops onboard, featuring brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and MAC.

You will even get your own Yellow Leaf Hammock, which feature on the ship balconies, to take home.

Nicole Huang, senior vice president of sailor experiences at Virgin Voyages, said: “After Richard Branson went on Good Morning America to talk about our annual pass, there was so much excitement and buzz.

“It’s truly an industry first and there were long queues to learn more. Our voyage planners shared feedback of sailors inquiring about 2026 now, so we thought ‘why wait?’ and added a few elements to make the package a little suite-r.”

