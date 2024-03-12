Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgin Voyages is offering remote workers a month-long cruise around the Mediterranean this summer for less than £8,000 for two people.

The adults-only cruise line will take in nine ports along the Mediterranean coast including Spain, France and Italy twice, with destinations including Ibiza, Cannes, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia.

Instead of working from home, the Scarlet Summer Season Pass invites passengers to “work from helm”, and claims the fastest at-sea internet connection in the industry, enabling you to take inspiration from some of Europe’s most picturesque havens.

Onboard the Scarlet Lady, passengers can work from anywhere on the ship, including outdoor lounges.

In addition to premium WiFi, the fee also includes group fitness classes, such as yoga, spin and HIIT, daily tea/coffee credit, wash and fold laundry service, access to the ship’s “members only” sundeck, gratuities, and a complimentary bottle of fizz upon boarding.

The ship is home to 20 restaurants, including a Korean BBQ and a vegetarian eatery, access to all of which is included in the fare, with the exception of some premium dishes and “dinner shows”.

Guests bed down in a mid-tier Sea Terrace cabin, which comes with a balcony kitted out with hammocks, rainfall shower and electric blinds.

A cabin onboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Guests can select from four departure dates which all fall in the first or second weeks of June, July, August and September.

The award-winning cruise line had initially only offered 10 passes per month, but is reportedly considering making more available “after seeing incredible demand”.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said: “No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch.

“With our latest Wi-Fi upgrades, Virgin Voyages can now offer our sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at the Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call.”

Virgin Voyages launched in 2020 with the aim of making cruises more appealing to younger passengers, in a sector often associated with retirees.

Since its launch, it has scooped the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Award in 2023 and Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Cruises in the World 2023 award.