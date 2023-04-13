Waterloo disruption news – latest: London station faces major delays as SWR warns passengers to stay away
Travel delays expected to hit wider network, with disruption to last ‘until the end of the day’
Commuters have been urged to stay away from London’s Waterloo station, as a “major signalling fault” saw trains grind to a halt at Britain’s busiest railway station.
Tens of thousands of rush-hour commuters have been unable to reach the travel hub, where travellers are being warned that “disruption is expected until the end of the day”.
National Rail has warned that, “until further notice, a significantly reduced service will operate to and from London Waterloo on a very limited number of lines.”
Disruption will affect other services on the wider network, the rail operator warned.
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder was at the station on Thursday morning and reports that ticket acceptance is in place which allows South Western Railway passengers to use Southern, CrossCountry and GWR trains to make journeys by reasonable routes, with tickets also valid on London Underground trains where appropriate.
Travellers will be able to claim full refunds if they are unable to travel, and season ticket holders will get money back for the day.
Signalling power supply failed at 3am
The main power supply to the signalling system for the lines to and from platforms 1 to 14 inclusive failed at 3am, The Independent understands.
A team from Network Rail has been at the site since 4am but has not been able so far to identify the source of the problem and begin repairs.
Alternative routes
With a prediction of disruption for the remainder of the day at the UK’s busiest rail station, London Waterloo, passengers are being told of alternatives.
‘Disruption is expected until the end of the day'
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has been at Waterloo this morning. He reports:
London Waterloo is extremely quiet, with tens of thousands of rush-hour commuters unable to reach the station because of a major signalling failure.
Initially, the train operator South Western Railway told commuters: “We’re advising customers not to attempt travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result.
“We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling however we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”
But at the station, the message has now changed to: ”Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Rail passengers have been warned to avoid Britain’s busiest railway station, London Waterloo, due to a massive signal failure, our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports.
South Western Railway is told commuters on Thursday morning: “A major signalling problem that developed overnight at London Waterloo means that a significantly reduced service will operate to and from Waterloo this morning.
“We’re advising customers not to attempt travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result. We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling however we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”
Many trains from across the network, covering Surrey, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Dorset, have been cancelled.
Good morning, we’ll be using this live blog to keep you updated on the disruption at London Waterloo, which has suffered a “major signalling fault”.
