Commuters have been urged to stay away from London’s Waterloo station, as a “major signalling fault” saw trains grind to a halt at Britain’s busiest railway station.

Tens of thousands of rush-hour commuters have been unable to reach the travel hub, where travellers are being warned that “disruption is expected until the end of the day”.

National Rail has warned that, “until further notice, a significantly reduced service will operate to and from London Waterloo on a very limited number of lines.”

Disruption will affect other services on the wider network, the rail operator warned.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder was at the station on Thursday morning and reports that ticket acceptance is in place which allows South Western Railway passengers to use Southern, CrossCountry and GWR trains to make journeys by reasonable routes, with tickets also valid on London Underground trains where appropriate.

Travellers will be able to claim full refunds if they are unable to travel, and season ticket holders will get money back for the day.