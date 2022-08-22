Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

The man had to drive himself and his three young children for six and a half hours

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 22 August 2022 10:16
Comments
<p>American Airlines allegedly changed the family’s flight destination without permission </p>

American Airlines allegedly changed the family’s flight destination without permission

(Getty Images)

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.

The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.

In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.

Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for his “upcoming trip to Canada.”

It turned out that the final destination had been changed from Burlington to Montreal without his permission, Mr Heins told Insider.

Recommended

He said he managed to take an afternoon off work so that he could go to Seattle airport to change the flights in person after he couldn’t reach a customer service representative on the phone.

At the airport, staff found him and his family seats on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Philadelphia. The plan was that, from there, they would catch an onwards American Airlines flight to Burlington.

But, after the family landed in Philadelphia, they found that the connecting flight to Burlington was cancelled.

According to Mr Heins, the airline told him it was cancelled because a flight attendant did not report for duty.

He also claimed that American Airlines customer support told him there were no hotel rooms available for that night and that the company could not provide a rental car.

After four hours in the airport, he decided to retrieve their luggage, rent a car, and drive the family for about six and a half hours to Burlington.

Recommended

American Airlines apologised to Mr Heins for the cancelled flight and the wrong rebooking, according to emails seen by Insider.

But the airline only offered a refund for the car rental and the cancelled Burlington leg, rather than the whole trip, the emails reportedly show.

As an alternative to the refund, the airline offered vouchers of $300 (about £255) per passenger.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told Insider: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused after Mr Heins’ connecting flight from Philadelphia to Burlington was cancelled. We have been in contact with him regarding his experience.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in