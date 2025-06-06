Warning for Challenge Cup fans as trains to Wembley hit by strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby league fans heading to Wembley for Saturday's Challenge Cup final are bracing for travel disruptions as Hull Trains drivers strike over the dismissal of a colleague.

Members of Aslef have been engaged in industrial action for months, protesting what they claim was the unfair sacking of a driver who raised safety concerns.

Hull Trains denies the claim.

The union has warned that the 24-hour walkout will disrupt services on the East Coast main line, affecting supporters travelling to the Hull Kingston Rovers versus Warrington Wolves match.

Train services have already been impacted throughout the week due to the ongoing industrial action.

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s organiser in the north east of England, said Aslef members “fully understand the anger” of passengers travelling to the cup final.

“But angry fans should understand that this is a dispute entirely engineered by the company, not by us. Hull Trains unlawfully sacked a driver who had done nothing wrong, but the company refuses to give him back his job.

“Our dispute with Hull Trains has rumbled on since January and throughout this process Aslef has been willing to meet to find a solution.

“We have had little contact with the company since a meeting in late January when we offered a solution that was ignored and a further meeting in early March when, again, they simply ignored all the salient points.

“Since then, all we have had are just emails, usually late at night, or on Friday afternoons, when they know we have no time to respond. Nothing serious is ever forthcoming.”

Hull Trains previously said it followed highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety.

“Aslef have declined two recent offers that we have made for constructive talks and Hull Trains remains open to dialogue,” it said in April.

A Hull Trains spokesperson said on Friday that 90 per cent of the timetabled Saturday services were planned to operate as normal.

“This includes our additional 0857 direct service to London and the 2027 direct service back to Hull.

“Customers can find the latest travel information on our website and social media channels.

“We’d like to wish Hull KR the best of luck in the Challenge Cup final.”