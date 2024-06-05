Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All intercity trains in and out of London Euston have been halted because a person has been struck by a train on the line between Watford Junction and Bushey.

Services linking the capital with Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow are at a standstill. National Rail says: “Major disruption between Watford Junction and London Euston is now expected to continue until 10am.”

Commuter lines from Northampton, Milton Keynes and Hemel Hempstead are also affected.

The tragedy is believed to have taken place shortly before 6am. It is the second such incident on the same stretch of track in five days.

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains connecting London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland, says: “Journeys to and from London Euston are expected to be cancelled or delayed due to the emergency services responding to an incident between Watford Junction and London Euston which is blocking all lines.

“Services are currently unable to depart from or arrive in to London Euston.

“To help keep you on the move, Avanti West Coast tickets are being accepted on alternative routes with the following operators:

“Between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street with Chiltern.

Between London St. Pancras and Derby with East Midlands Railway.

Between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with LNER.

Via any reasonable route with West Midlands Railway and CrossCountry.”

London Northwestern Railway added: “Arriva Rail London are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

“Thameslink are accepting passengers between Bedford and St Pancras International in both directions until further notice.”

In the Midlands and north of England, Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales are also accepting Avanti West Coast tickets.

The TfL Rail line between London Euston and Watford Junction is unaffected.

On Friday 31 May passengers were stranded for up to five hours after another person was hit by a train between London Euston and Watford Junction.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.