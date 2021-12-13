Australia will go ahead with plans to reopen to some international visitors from Wednesday, its prime minister and health minister have confirmed.

The country will allow in international students and skilled workers from 15 December, a move that has been postponed for two weeks after the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Yes, we are on track for that. That has been reconfirmed over the weekend,” health minister Greg Hunt told reporters at a Melbourne press conference on Monday.

Mr Hunt said that, although they are “still in the early stages” of studying the omicron variant, “the advice continues to be that all of our vaccines provide strong, clear protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and loss of life”.

“As a variant, it may well be milder and that could turn out, as many international sources have indicated, to be a quietly positive development for the world,” he added.

Prime minister Scott Morrison also confirmed the border reopening, saying, “On Wednesday of this week we will again move forward.”

He said that as well as allowing in skilled workers and international students, travel bubbles with South Korea and Japan, announced earlier in winter and also delayed from a 1 December start date, would also go ahead from 15 December.

Mr Morrison announced the bubble in a press conference alongside South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, on Monday at Parliament House in Canberra.

These travel corridors - for fully vaccinated visitors with the correct visas only - follow existing travel bubbles with New Zealand and Singapore.

The Australian government has yet to announce when the country will open to foreign tourists.

The news comes as Boris Johnson warns the UK that a “tidal wave” of the omicron variant is coming this winter, leaving many in the travel industry fearing tighter restrictions from other countries.

Morocco has announced that it will extend its present travel ban on international flights until 31 December, while countries including Spain, France and Ireland have all upped their testing and entry requirements for visitors.