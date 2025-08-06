Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winchester Cathedral has opened its deanery for short-term holiday lets for the first time, priced at £4,500 per week.

The home to the deans of Winchester is available to book for a limited time until the new dean takes residence next year.

The accommodation sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms, and has four bathrooms (including two ensuites) and a large modern kitchen.

The money raised will go towards maintaining and operating Winchester Cathedral, which has a daily running cost of £14,000.

Set within the inner Cathedral Close, among the residencies of priests and vergers, the 16th century house boasts a 70-foot-long gallery, which once entertained King Charles II, and a Roman mosaic in the porch.

open image in gallery The Deanery can sleep up to 10 people ( GeorgaPead )

Historical artefacts, including typical ecclesiastical vestments, a 14th-century sculpture and artwork by a former dean decorate the property.

Inside, there is a plaque commemorating a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and former prime minister Sir Anthony Eden in 1956 and a library of antiquarian books.

Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close (although they will have their own keys, too).

The whole property, including the Lower Deanery Garden, costs £4,500 per week but jumps to £5,500 per week over Christmas and New Year period. While shorter stays are possible, bookings must be over three days.

open image in gallery Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked in behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close ( GeorgaPead )

An American family, with the surname Winchester, are the first to rent The Deanery, having booked it for 10 weeks for a family reunion.

Alasdair Akass, director of development at Winchester Cathedral, said: “This is a quintessential British home that has been brought bang up to date with the support of many valued suppliers.

“Renting the Deanery is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and we look forward to welcoming families to enjoy its tranquil and beautiful setting.”

open image in gallery The spacious property is finished with panelled walls and furnished throughout with English antique furniture, prints and engravings of Winchester ( GeorgaPead )

Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom, a company that aided in the renovation, said: “As one of the most historically and architecturally important residences in the country, [The Deanery] provides a unique setting that perfectly complements the timeless and enduring spirit of our designs.

“By booking a stay at The Deanery at Winchester Cathedral, guests are directly supporting the maintenance and operation of the Cathedral.

“Their stay will help to preserve this extraordinary place of wonder, beauty and inspiration for generations to come, and we are honoured to play a role in this.”

