You can now rent Winchester Cathedral’s Deanery for a holiday stay
The public has never previously been able to stay in the property
Winchester Cathedral has opened its deanery for short-term holiday lets for the first time, priced at £4,500 per week.
The home to the deans of Winchester is available to book for a limited time until the new dean takes residence next year.
The accommodation sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms, and has four bathrooms (including two ensuites) and a large modern kitchen.
The money raised will go towards maintaining and operating Winchester Cathedral, which has a daily running cost of £14,000.
Set within the inner Cathedral Close, among the residencies of priests and vergers, the 16th century house boasts a 70-foot-long gallery, which once entertained King Charles II, and a Roman mosaic in the porch.
Historical artefacts, including typical ecclesiastical vestments, a 14th-century sculpture and artwork by a former dean decorate the property.
Inside, there is a plaque commemorating a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and former prime minister Sir Anthony Eden in 1956 and a library of antiquarian books.
Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close (although they will have their own keys, too).
The whole property, including the Lower Deanery Garden, costs £4,500 per week but jumps to £5,500 per week over Christmas and New Year period. While shorter stays are possible, bookings must be over three days.
An American family, with the surname Winchester, are the first to rent The Deanery, having booked it for 10 weeks for a family reunion.
Alasdair Akass, director of development at Winchester Cathedral, said: “This is a quintessential British home that has been brought bang up to date with the support of many valued suppliers.
“Renting the Deanery is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and we look forward to welcoming families to enjoy its tranquil and beautiful setting.”
Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom, a company that aided in the renovation, said: “As one of the most historically and architecturally important residences in the country, [The Deanery] provides a unique setting that perfectly complements the timeless and enduring spirit of our designs.
“By booking a stay at The Deanery at Winchester Cathedral, guests are directly supporting the maintenance and operation of the Cathedral.
“Their stay will help to preserve this extraordinary place of wonder, beauty and inspiration for generations to come, and we are honoured to play a role in this.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments