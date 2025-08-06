Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

You can now rent Winchester Cathedral’s Deanery for a holiday stay

The public has never previously been able to stay in the property

Alice Reynolds
Wednesday 06 August 2025 11:10 BST
Comments
The Deanery dates back to the reign of Henry VIII
The Deanery dates back to the reign of Henry VIII (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Winchester Cathedral has opened its deanery for short-term holiday lets for the first time, priced at £4,500 per week.

The home to the deans of Winchester is available to book for a limited time until the new dean takes residence next year.

The accommodation sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms, and has four bathrooms (including two ensuites) and a large modern kitchen.

The money raised will go towards maintaining and operating Winchester Cathedral, which has a daily running cost of £14,000.

Set within the inner Cathedral Close, among the residencies of priests and vergers, the 16th century house boasts a 70-foot-long gallery, which once entertained King Charles II, and a Roman mosaic in the porch.

The Deanery can sleep up to 10 people
The Deanery can sleep up to 10 people (GeorgaPead)

Historical artefacts, including typical ecclesiastical vestments, a 14th-century sculpture and artwork by a former dean decorate the property.

Inside, there is a plaque commemorating a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and former prime minister Sir Anthony Eden in 1956 and a library of antiquarian books.

Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close (although they will have their own keys, too).

The whole property, including the Lower Deanery Garden, costs £4,500 per week but jumps to £5,500 per week over Christmas and New Year period. While shorter stays are possible, bookings must be over three days.

Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked in behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close
Tucked in the Cathedral estate, guests will experience the nightly ritual of being locked in behind the imposing gates of the Inner Close (GeorgaPead)

An American family, with the surname Winchester, are the first to rent The Deanery, having booked it for 10 weeks for a family reunion.

Alasdair Akass, director of development at Winchester Cathedral, said: “This is a quintessential British home that has been brought bang up to date with the support of many valued suppliers.

“Renting the Deanery is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and we look forward to welcoming families to enjoy its tranquil and beautiful setting.”

The spacious property is finished with panelled walls and furnished throughout with English antique furniture, prints and engravings of Winchester
The spacious property is finished with panelled walls and furnished throughout with English antique furniture, prints and engravings of Winchester (GeorgaPead)

Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom, a company that aided in the renovation, said: “As one of the most historically and architecturally important residences in the country, [The Deanery] provides a unique setting that perfectly complements the timeless and enduring spirit of our designs.

“By booking a stay at The Deanery at Winchester Cathedral, guests are directly supporting the maintenance and operation of the Cathedral.

“Their stay will help to preserve this extraordinary place of wonder, beauty and inspiration for generations to come, and we are honoured to play a role in this.”

Read more: Best boutique hotels in London 2025, reviewed

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in