Is Wizz Air planning to fly to the US?

Wizz Air has formally applied to operate flights between the UK and the US “as soon as possible”.

The budget Hungarian carrier’s UK subsidiary submitted an application to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for a foreign air carrier permit on Friday.

A foreign air carrier permit would allow Wizz Air UK to operate transatlantic flights between the two countries.

The low-cost carrier currently operates over 800 routes across Europe, the Middle East, and parts of North Africa.

Wizz Air’s Hungary branch previously applied for a foreign air carrier permit to operate all-cargo flights to the US in 2022, an application dismissed due to “safety oversight” concerns.

A 2020 Air Transport Agreement between the UK and the US, known as an “Open Skies Agreement”, could give the carrier permission to launch passenger services.

The airline said it plans to only conduct charter operations, subject to regulatory approval.

Wizz Air’s application does not name specific routes, launch dates or aircraft types; however, after a recent U-turn on flights to the Middle East, Wizz Air’s new fleet of long-range Airbus A321XLRs could deliver the transatlantic journeys.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Wizz Air UK confirms it has submitted an application to the US Department of Transportation seeking the necessary approvals to operate services between the UK and the United States.

“As stated in the application, Wizz Air UK plans only charter operations. The matter is subject to regulatory approval.”

In November, Wizz Air announced it was set to slash the number of its flights departing from Gatwick in an attempt to cut operating costs.

The budget Hungarian airline said redirecting “inferior” departure slots from the UK’s second busiest airport to Luton would improve its financial performance.

That shift would give the Luton fleet 13 aircraft, with just seven operating at Gatwick.

Wizz Air will start by permanently moving one plane to the Bedfordshire aviation hub in hopes of achieving “the most profitability”.

