Wizz Air ordered to revisit rejected expenses claims over flight disruption

Wizz Air has been ordered to revisit rejected customer claims for expenses incurred after flight disruption, in a groundbreaking move to protect passengers' rights.

The budget airline has also been told by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to improve its policies and procedures to ensure they are compliant with air passengers’ rights rules.

The regulations specify that when a flight is cancelled for any reason, the airline must provide another departure as soon as possible – and pay for hotels and meals until the passenger is able to travel.

In practice, travellers often find that they have to find alternative flights for themselves, as well as sort out accommodation. On some occasions they have to travel to or from a different airport, incurring additional expenses for transfers. The accepted practice is “pay and reclaim”.

The main concern of the authority is that legitimate claims for expenses incurred – often running into hundreds of pounds – have been wrongly rejected.

Any Wizz Air customers who had such a claim rejected for a flight to or from the UK departing on or after 18 March 2022 – when all Covid restrictions in the UK were lifted – will have their cases automatically reviewed. No action is needed on the part of passengers.

Anyone who had a flight prior to that date who had a claim rejected can apply for it to be reassessed.

The CAA will conduct random checks on cases to ensure the reappraisal is carried out correctly.

Currently, the focus is only on Wizz Air, rather than its larger rivals easyJet and Ryanair.

Entitlement to cash compensation – when flights are heavily delayed or cancelled and the airline is responsible – is not being considered. Passengers who think they are owed money can claim via alternative dispute resolution or Money Claim Online.

The Independent has asked Wizz Air to comment on the agreement.