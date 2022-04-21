A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she launched into a tirade at cabin crew, opened the plane door, deployed the inflatable slide and escaped to run amok on the tarmac at Buffalo Airport, New York State.

The passenger, named by local authorities as Cynthia McKnight, now faces charges including trespassing and criminal mischief.

The moment was captured by American football player Spencer Brown, who tweeted “Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made.”

Mr Brown also posted a photo of the inflatable slide stretching down from the parked plane, writing “And off into the sunset she goes, folks”.

The flight was an American Airlines service to Chicago, shortly before take-off. The pilot was forced to return to the gate after the initial confrontation.

“Cynthia McKnight faces a number of charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass and criminal mischief,” the director of public affairs at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), Helen Tederous, told News 4 Buffalo.

“According to detectives, McKnight actually opened the cabin door of the plane. The American Airlines flight was on route to Chicago.”

The Independent has approached American Airlines for comment.

