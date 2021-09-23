A woman who packs her outfits into individual bags for each day of her holiday has divided the internet.

The unique approach to packing attracted the attention of over 50,000 people when her husband shared a photograph of the methodical technique on a Reddit channel called “mildly interesting stuff”.

A series of laundry bags labelled with days of the week can be seen, alongside the caption: “My wife is so organised she packs zipper bags with her outfits for each day on vacation.”

More than 2,000 people have commented on the post, with users split on whether the technique is sensible or simply eccentric.

“I can’t decide if that’s genius or mental”, started one post.

Another acknowledged: “There's a certain genius to the idea of putting in the effort upfront, so you don't have to spend your holiday thinking about mundane sh*t. Really take your mind off day-to-day bullsh*t and just focus on enjoying yourself.

“But then I think about the type of people who are that committed to it. They DEFINITELY will ask you to stop screwing around and having fun on vacation because there's vacationing to be done.”

Another extremely relatable post reads: “Where’s the bag for ‘I’ve never worn this in the three years I’ve owned it, but I might feel it during this vacation’?”, while another added: “Or the ‘I’m going to start a workout routine I haven’t had in years on this week-long, alcohol-filled [trip]’ bag”.

One user revealed that they had ADHD - “so if I don’t do this, I’m basically guaranteed to forget super important things”.

Another commenter didn’t hold back with their feelings, writing: “Absolutely mental. One of these days the bags are going to be labelled Head, Leg, Arm, Torso, etc.”

Clothing aside, packing for a holiday now looks a little different to travel preparations pre-pandemic.

Recent research by Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money found that new Covid testing regimes and documentation requirements prior to departure have led to a quarter of Brits polled (26 per cent) admitting they are more likely to forget key holiday essentials this year than ever before.

An average of 54 per cent of Brits forgot to pack essential holiday items, rising to a staggering 84 per cent of 18-24-year-olds and 65 per cent of 25-34-year-olds.

Plug adapters (43 per cent), toiletries, such as shampoo and shower gel (41 per cent), and mobile phone chargers (34 per cent) topped the list of the most frequently forgotten items.