A British woman who claims a gastric bug caught on holiday in Egypt left her with long-term health concerns has received a payout from tour operator Tui.

Donna Chatfield, 40, fell ill during a two-week break at the Jaz Aquamarine resort in Hurghada, Egypt, in August 2017, and was subsequently diagnosed with post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome.

Donna believes she caught the gastric illness from food and drink at the hotel, where she was holidaying with her partner and daughter.

Tour operator has paid £60,000 in total to families who sued them after taking ill during a stay at the resort between July and August 2017.

Donna, a probation services officer from Huddersfield, suffered symptoms including diarrhoea, abdominal pains, headaches and a fever during the holiday, seeking medical attention both in Egypt and once home.

“The illness was just horrific. We even tried to get an earlier flight home as we felt so unwell, but this was not permitted,” she says.

“This was the first time we had been this far abroad on holiday as a family, but it was just a nightmare. We spent most of our time in the room and didn’t get to enjoy the experience at all.

“Holidays are what I go to work for and this is the only one I’ve ever wanted to come home from. It was awful and I wouldn’t wish our experience on my worst enemy.”

Lawyers representing 17 people fought for the compensation claim after they reported severe gastric illness symptoms, including diarrhoea, abdominal pains and headaches.

Tui - whose advertising slogan is “Discover your smile” - is Europe’s largest tour operator.

A spokesperson for Tui said: “We were very sorry to hear that Ms Chatfield became unwell while on holiday in Egypt, and are pleased we’ve been able to settle this with her. We’d like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of our hotels in respect of health and safety, including hygiene.”

Software developer David Long, 40, from Bristol, also fell ill at the Jaz Aquamarine hotel in 2017.

On a Tui holiday with his family, they all developed symptoms including diarrhoea and abdominal pains, and they all received medical attention abroad.

David, a software engineer, from Bristol, said: “It was an incredibly stressful time. While being ill was awful, it was particularly hard to see how it affected my family.

“I’d been working away from home all year and wanted to make some real memories with my family, but the holiday proved to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

“It genuinely feels like I paid a lot of money and then fell ill and that does not seem right. We got zero enjoyment from the holiday. We know nothing can make up for what happened to us but I want to ensure this will not happen to anyone else.”