Bahrain, an archipelago of 33 islands in the Arabian Gulf, may be the smallest country in Arab world but it sure packs a punch for visitors. You won’t find the same level of glamour as in Dubai, but visitors can discover a country that is a crossroads of modern Arabian culture, religion and history, where all the riches of the Gulf can be seen alongside the remnants of bygone eras.

The skyscrapers of its diverse capital city, Manama, are neighbours of a range of architectural highlights, museums and characterful districts. In the desert, the rolling dunes house 4,000-year-old ruins and a Formula One race track, while along the coast an array of pristine beaches lie opposite beautiful uninhabited islands.

Those discovering this corner of the Gulf will be welcomed by a blend of modern city living and an immersion into history that makes Bahrain a fascinating country to visit. Here are some of the best things you can do.

Find culture and history in Manama

The capital, Manama, has undergone a rapid trasnformation since the country gained independence from Britain in 1971. Today it is home to around 700,000 people and many of the most important landmarks in the country.

The main religious centre is the Al Fateh Grand Mosque, a large, ornately decorated space that can hold 7,000 worshippers. The Kufic calligraphy and a vast fibreglass dome are particularly impressive, and tours run daily from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday. Nearby, the Beit Al Quran houses a renowned Islamic museum and an extensive collection of Qurans (and related manuscripts) dating back centuries.

Elsewhere, the Bahrain National Museum chronicles around 6,000 years of history. It is housed in a magnificent limestone building on its own man-made island, and features exhibits such as Dilmun, Tylos and Islam and Traditional Trades and Crafts.

Head to the Al Fateh Corniche – the city’s waterside promenade – for a run, a long walk or just to sit in a green space by the water; it’s also a great place to watch the sunset). The Adliya district is known as the city’s most bohemian area, filled with galleries, bars, clubs and international restaurants, while Seef, the waterfront district, is best for shopping and nightlife. The Amwaj Islands – a collection of man-made islands in the Gulf – feature malls, the beautiful Solymar beach, an entertainment complex known as The Lagoon and even a mini waterpark for kids.

Wander through the Manama Souk

The historic Bab Al Bahrain building is the entrance to the souk (Getty Images)

Also known as the Bab Al Bahrain souk, this is the capital’s large open-air market, where centuries of tradition meet modernity, mainly in the form of locals picking up foods, spices and clothing. It’s a network of narrow cobbled streets and alleyways crammed with animated vendors, offering as much of a cultural experience as you can get in Bahrain.

Take in the sounds, smells of spices, sweet shops and street food, or browse through dozens of stalls selling anything from hand-woven rugs and traditional clothing to jewellery and souvenirs. After you’ve finished haggling, stop for Arabian coffee and teas, samosas or shawarmas.

Traverse the desert

The Tree of Life (Sharajat-al-Hayat) stands alone in the Bahrain desert (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With much of the country located in the wider Arabian Desert area, an excursion onto the dunes is a popular activity. Sakhir is the main desert region; as well as being the site of the International Circuit (Bahrain’s motor racing course), it is home to vast expanses of golden dunes and undisturbed night skies. The desert activities aren’t as action-packed as the dune bashing or buggy tours that can be foundin other Gulf countries; instead, the majority of excursions are 4x4 safaris, camel rides, camping trips or guided tours.

VisitBahrain offers a four-hour guided tour of the desert for £60. It starts at 2pm every day at the International Circuit, where you begin by overlooking the track before moving on to the Royal Camel Farm and then the country’s very first oil well.

Visiting the Tree of Life, a standalone tree in the middle of the sands, is a highlight, while the last two stops are the Riffa Fort – a 200-year-old fort that used to be the Sheikh’s residence – and the A’Ali Burial Mounds, a 4,000-year-old burial site.

Visit an island

The islands around Bahrain are home to protected wildlife, such as the Arabian sand gazelle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Most people only visit the main island (Bahrain Island) and Muharraq (home to its own city), though there are a few others that are worth visiting. Far from the development of Manama, they offer an oasis of calm with pristine beaches, clear waters and protected areas for the environment and wildlife.

The Al Dar Islands are the most popular to visit. They can be reached from Sitra (which itself lies 15 minutes away from Manama) via an eight-minute boat trip, costing roughly 8 BHD (£16). You’ll find locals mixing with tourists on the shores, admiring the crystalline waters while swimming or relaxing on the beach. For ultimate relaxation, you can rent beach huts for the day for £60, though the more adventurous may fancy a boat trip for fishing or dolphin spotting.

Hawar is the other main group, a 16-island archipelago that can be reached within 45 minutes from the Durrat Marina in the south of the country. Much of it is home to protected species such as dugongs, green turtles and sea birds. You can take day trips to the islands for around £40 (leaving at 8am and returning at 4pm), or, if you plan on visiting from 2024, you can stay in the only hotel on the islands, the soon-to-open Mantis Bahrain Hotel and Resort.

Go pearl diving

In the past, over half of Bahrain’s male population was employed in the pearl industry (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to Unesco, “harvesting pearls from oyster beds in the Persian Gulf shaped the island of Bahrain’s economy for millennia”. The country was the best-known source of pearls since ancient times, with the industry peaking the early 20th century. Nowadays, the sites and oyster beds near Muharraq are a Unesco Heritage Site; as well as visiting, tourists can try an immersive experience and dive for pearls themselves.

Diving was only recently opened up to tourists and requires a diving pass (which costs around £11) and a booking with a licensed diving centre. Dives last for two hours and cost around £64; you are allowed to collect up to 60 oysters, and can keep any pearls that you find.

See archaeological ruins

Bahrain Fort, known as the Qal’at al-Bahrain, is one of several Unesco sites in the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bahrain has a history dating back to the Dilmun civilisation, which was known to have inhabited the region as long ago as 3000BC. Amazingly, there are several ruins of this ancient civilisation that still stand around the country. The Qal’at al-Bahrain is the most important historical site (according to Unesco, it would have been the ancient capital of Dilmun), and the excavated areas include a sea tower, a northern city wall and parts of several palaces cemeteries, though the most intact feature is the Portuguese fort built on top of the mound in the 14th century.

In the west of the island, there are several Dilmun burial mounds (another Unesco site), while the Saar Heritage Park contains a burial complex, a Dilmun temple and the remains of a five-acre early Dilmun town. Nearby, the Barbar Temple contains the remains of a temple dedicated to the Dilmun water god, with many tools, weapons and ceramics from the excavation site now on display at the Bahrain National Museum.

Hit the beach

Karbabad Beach is one of the most popular in the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A day at the beach is a good option in Bahrain. Average temperatures can reach as high as 35C at the height of summer, and even in December and January they’ll range from 17C to 20C.

Bahrain Bay is popular with locals and tourists looking for entertainment near the centre of Manama, calm enough for swinning and with facilities for water sports. The largest beach is Al Jazayer, while Budaiya, Malkiya and Diraz have both natural beauty and more secluded, unspoilt locations. For parties, try Solymar, a beach club offering international cuisine alongside water sports and afternoon parties.

Take a trip to the International Circuit

The first Grand Prix in Bahrain took place in 2004 (Getty Images)

Located in the heart of the Sakhir desert – roughly 30 minutes by car from Manama – the Bahrain International Circuit is mostly known as the host of the annual Bahrain Grand Prix, running since 2004 and usually taking place in March or April. Other major events at the course include the Bahrain Drag Racing Championships and the World Endurance Championships.

Open tours of the circuit are priced around £14, while visitors can drive a go-kart on part of the track, from £50 for a 30-minute session. Alternatively, you can ride as a passenger or drive your own Renault Clio (used in the BNI Clio Cup championship) or SR1, an entry-level race car.

