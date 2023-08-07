Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A city that’s only been in existence since the 1820s, Doha has had a remarkable rise in recent times.

It has continuously developed since being named as the capital of Qatar when the country gained independence from Britain in 1971. Nowadays, it is an up-and-coming rival to the desert glamour of Dubai.

Accelerated by the hosting of the 2022 World Cup, the city’s rapid evolution has included several new additions since it was awarded the tournament in 2010.

A flagship museum – the Qatar National Museum – opened in 2019, building on previous pre-tournament developments including the striking Museum of Islamic Art, the Education City complex and the Pearl, a large man-made island reminiscent of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Added to a host of other cultural attractions and historical landmarks, these developments have made Doha a city with a surprising wealth of things to see and do. It’s also a popular aviation hub, with onward flight connections to Middle Eastern and Chinese destinations. Whether Doha is your final stop or simply a stopover, here are the best things to see and do.

Discover the country’s long history

The design of the National Museum was inspired by the patterns of desert roses (Getty Images)

A recommended first stop is the Qatar National Museum. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel – who also designed the Doha Tower – it is the capital’s most recent major addition. It chronicles the long history of the region and the country, from the first inhabitants – who can be traced back to at least 6,000 BC – and the nomadic Bedouin people to the lineage of the country’s sheiks, up until the discovery of oil and gas and the subsequent explosion of development.

Other subjects of the various exhibits include cultural traditions, archaeology and wildlife, and there are often temporary events too; one ongoing exhibition showcases some of the works for the upcoming Qatar Auto Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Explore the Katara Cultural Centre

The Katara Mosque is one of two mosques on the Katara Village site (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

You’ve explored the history, so now discover the culture. Katara is a large complex that spans a range of buildings and attractions as well as housing important cultural institutions, including the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the Doha Film Institute and various organisations dedicated to subjects like art, sports and intraregional relations.

You’ll find some of the most important landmarks in Doha here too; the Katara Mosque and the Golden Mosque are the two standouts. One covered in blue and purple mosaic and the other wrapped in gold, they are impressive structures and two prominent religious sites (along with the state mosque, the Imam Muhammad bin AbdulWahhab).

Elsewhere, the Village is home to an eclectic assortment of landmarks and attractions, from the 5,000-seater Katara Amphitheatre and a planetarium to a large garden area and Katara Beach.

See the city and its Pearl

Mina is a redeveloped part of the Old Port area (Getty Images)

The Pearl is a man-made island that features residences, shops and restaurants built around several marina areas. Different areas take inspiration from parts of Europe, from the Venetian-Arabian Qanat Quartier to the Mediterranean-inspired Medina Centrale.

Not every area is as ostentatious as the Pearl. A similarly built-up area is West Bay, which is home to the business district but also features the main natural beach area in Doha, the aptly named West Bay Beach. At the other end of the Corniche lies a cluster of pastel-coloured Arabian buildings; these line the paved streets of the Mina district, another great place for shopping, dining and drinking.

For a completely different part of the city, head to Msheireb. A project to regenerate the downtown Mushayrib district, it has quickly become one of Doha’s coolest areas. It’s worth a stroll for the buildings alone; the Barahat Msheireb square, the M7 creative hub and the Msheireb Museums are all excellent examples of Arabic architecture with an appealing modern spin.

Wander the Souq Waqif

The Souq Waqif dates back centuries (Getty Images)

A historic area of the city that dates back to the late 19th century, the Souq Waqif is a marketplace that shows traditional Qatari architecture and ways of life. Selling everything from spices and seasonal foods to textiles and handicrafts, the Souq remains a popular site with locals and tourists alike.

While the market itself is a bustling maze of stalls, shops and even an art gallery, the area is also a popular place to come for dining and entertainment, especially in the evenings.

Take a stroll along the Corniche

The Corniche promenade includes several popular landmarks in the Doha Bay area (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stretching for almost five miles along Doha Bay, from the Museum of Islamic Art to the pyramid-shaped Sheraton Grand Doha, the Corniche is the setting for numerous celebrations, from Qatar National Day to National Sports Day.

Visitors can take in excellent city views, a plethora of shops and restaurants and a variety of activities as they traverse the winding route. For a spot of shade, head to the parks at Al Bidda or Al Dafna (though remember to avoid the Corniche entirely during the hottest parts of the day).

Get on the water

Dhow boat cruises leave from various points along the Corniche (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you do walk along the Corniche, a trip on a traditional dhow boat from here is one of the more special activities. Before its oil and gas discoveries, pearl fishing was one of the primary industries in Qatar, and fishermen would take to the waters in these boats before diving to the sea bed in order to obtain the pearls. Nowadays, visitors can spend half a day or an evening cruising the waters, sightseeing and gazing over the West Bay and Doha Bay. Many trips set off from the dock outside the Museum of Islamic Art.

See some art

The Museum of Islamic Art is one of the most striking structures in the city (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whether you see it on its own or either side of a boat cruise, the Museum of Islamic Art is one of Doha’s must-see museums. An architectural and cultural showpiece, it houses over 1,400 years worth of Islamic art and artefacts, ranging from Ottoman-era armour to a door textile that once decorated the Kaaba in Mecca.

On the other side of the artistic spectrum, the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art showcases a collection of modern and contemporary Arabic art (dating from the mid-19th century onwards), with over 9,000 artworks from the Arab Peninsula and historically linked countries such as India and Turkey.

Doha Fire Station is another contemporary art space (no prizes for guessing what the building used to serve as), with a range of temporary exhibitions and ‘artist in residency’ programmes. Back at the Katara Village, the Art Center shows works from up-and-coming Middle Eastern artists.

Get into the desert

The desert near Doha is a great place for high-octane activities (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Though the desert lies outside of Doha, exploring it is a perfectly viable and worthwhile activity during your stay in the capital. Several groups run guided tours to the area; popular activities include safaris in a jeep, dune buggy or quad bike, camel rides, guided walks and camping among the dunes.

The most visited part of the desert is the Khor Al Adaid (sometimes written as KhawralUdayd), a Unesco-designated Nature Reserve. Known as the ‘Inland Sea’ in English, it is a place where the waters of the Arabian Gulf meet the desert sands; according to Unesco, “there is no comparable lagoonal system of this type known elsewhere in the world”. Visit simply to enjoy the wildlife and natural beauty, or swim and kayak in the warm waters of the Gulf.

