The buzzing US city of Las Vegas is best known for its casinos, entertainment, vibrant nightlife and glittering skyline. Known as Sin City, the 24-hour destination in Nevada is famous for its wedding chapels (complete with Elvis impersonators), the showstopping fountains of Bellagio hotel and resort, the High Roller ferris wheel (reaching a whopping 550 feet in height), plus music from well-known entertainers and cabaret shows.

Aside from the party element, it’s can be a gateway destination for the Grand Canyon, only 130 miles away, and tours are available from Vegas. For the most impressive views, head up America’s tallest observation town, The Strat hotel and casino, where there are also rides and sky jumping opportunities.

Whether you’re ready to jump right into planning a Vegas getaway or simply in need of some travel inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best Sin City breaks to suit all price points. Whether you’re looking for a luxury retreat or budget accommodation, keep scrolling to get your Las Vegas break booked straightaway.

Sahara Las Vegas

The Sahara hosts several shows and events, including Pride activities in October (Getty Images)

Sahara Avenue is just a mile from the main Las Vegas strip, ideal for those who prefer to be close to casinos but not right in the middle of it all. Tui offers a holiday for two adults at the Sahara Las Vegas, which has a monorail stop for easy access to the central Vegas action, plus its own casino, a rooftop pool and three restaurants. The grand-looking hotel has three towers, and each room showcases its own theme. In true Vegas style, you can expect lavish and bold interior details throughout.

From £978.63pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from London Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 11 October.

Caesars Palace

The idea behind Caesars Palace was for every guest to feel like Roman nobility (Getty Images)

Caesars Palace is a luxury five-star hotel on the main Vegas strip, which you may recognise from films including Ocean’s Eleven, Iron Man and The Hangover. British Airways Holidays is offering a hotel saving of 35 per cent with a seven-night holiday for two people sharing a Julius deluxe room. As the name suggests, this location features details paying homage to the Roman emperor, and its grandeur is spread across six towers. You don’t even need to leave your hotel to enjoy the Vegas life, as it has a large casino complete with slot machines and table games, plus entertainment shows, a nightclub, spa, restaurants and pool.

From £3,057 for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from London Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 2 December.

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

The MGM has been the host of several high-profile events in recent years, including notable boxing bouts (Getty Images)

MGM is a name synonymous with Vegas travel, and there are 13 hotels from the brand in Sin City. Virgin Holidays is offering a holiday at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino which is a sizable location on the main strip, with 5,000 rooms and a leisure complex featuring four swimming pools, a lazy river, waterfalls and whirlpools. As well as the casino, there’s a gym and fitness centre to enjoy, while its arena hosts entertainment shows, concerts and sporting events, with previous performances including the Cirque de Soleil and magic from David Copperfield.

From £1,556pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from London Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 3 November.

Excalibur Hotel Casino

The design for the Excalibur was reportedly inspired by castles throughout England and Germany, such as Neuschwanstein (Getty Images)

While Vegas offers multiple deluxe destinations, there’s cheaper three-star accommodation to explore, too – and these hotels still come complete with their own casinos. Book a more affordable Vegas holiday at the Excalibur Hotel Casino with Loveholidays. The three-star hotel offers four outdoor swimming pools, a sun terrace, gym, buffet restaurant and evening entertainment.

From £733pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from London Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 29 November.

Golden Nugget

The Golden Nugget opened in 1946, and stands as one of the city’s oldest hotels (Getty Images)

Located in the Downtown area of Vegas (the Strip is around 20 minutes away by taxi), the Golden Nugget is one of Vegas’ most notable hotels. A symbol of the glittering times gone by, it has been given a multi-million dollar upgrade, with almost 2,500 rooms to add to its vast casino. The pool area is a particular highlight here, with a three-storey water slide that takes you through a 200,000 gallon shark tank and a special adults-only infinity pool and terrace area.

For a late October getaway, book the Virgin Holidays package. Your room will come with great views over Vegas and the Spring Mountains, and you can enjoy any of the nine restaurants as well as the fitness centre and spa.

From £1,291pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 31 October.

New York, New York Hotel & Casino

The New York, New York is home to Mad Apple, an exclusive Cirque du Soleil show (Getty Images)

Vegas has an abundance of two things: casinos and novelty hotels. In stark contrast to the Venetian’s imitation of part of the famous Italian port city, the New York, New York is housed in a collection of skyscraper-esque buildings mimicking part of the Big Apple’s iconic skyline, complete with a 150-feet replica of the Statue of Liberty. If this wasn’t flamboyant enough, the hotel has its own rollercoaster that flings guests far above Sin City, and an authentic pub that was built in Ireland and shipped to Vegas.

You can book Thomas Cook’s package for a stay in a newly decorated Soho room, where NYC style meets modern comfort. Enjoy any of the hotels’s 23 dining options (ranging from Shake Shack to Italian), or take a dip in the shadow of the (replica) Empire State Building. You’ll no doubt be surprised to find the hotel also has a large casino...

From £1,430pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 3 November.

Bellagio Hotel & Casino

The man-made lake in front of the Bellagio is over eight acres (Getty Images)

You were always going to walk to view the fountain, so why not stay behind it? Inspired by the famous village on the shores of Lake Como, the Bellagio was once the most expensive hotel ever constructed, and it is no wonder when looking at the interiors and the magnificent water show. The rooms, common areas and spa all match the elegance of the facade, while the pool and terrace areas have been built in a true Italian lakes style, with tiled floors and pristine gardens all around.

The British Airways Holidays package offers an opulent stay at this famed hotel in a Premier King room. Located in the central tower, you’ll get fantastic views over part of the city, though it may be difficult to take your eyes off the sparkling granite and marble floors.

From £2,675pp for seven nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag each. Departing 17 November.

