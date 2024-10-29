Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



It’s witching hour deep in the Nevada desert. The time of night when ghosts and demons are most likely to appear. I’m standing with a torch in an eerie, dark bedroom of the self-proclaimed “most haunted motel in America” to try and glimpse the paranormal in action.

“Can you feel that cold air?” says Christopher Alefeld, my ghost hunting guide for the night. “You can feel it in some of the rooms, it just feels different. More tense”.

Our ghost-detecting equipment (an “EMF Meter”) bleeps and lights up with activity, indicating it has picked up on changes in a nearby electromagnetic field. It feels like I’m a member of the Ghostbusters when I’m told a sudden unexplained spike in the EMF reading is considered evidence of the paranormal.

But here at the Clown Motel it’s a regular occurrence. They even have a disclaimer on their site about the potential risks involved with a supernatural encounter. And, yes, you heard correctly – because your run-of-the-mill regular haunted motel just ain’t scary enough, this is a clown-themed haunted motel.

open image in gallery Travel down the Extraterrerstrial Highway in Nevada for a road trip into the unknown ( Robyn Wilson )

Located next door to an old cemetery in a historic mining town called Tonopah, dead miners and former murder and suicide victims, as well as those wiped out in the ‘Tonopah Plague’ of 1901, are said to use the 5000+ clowns that fill the motel’s adjoining clown museum as vessels to communicate with the living. And I’m staying the night.

Of course, I opted for the room with a “malevolent entity who has a tendency of waking our guests in the early hours of the morning”. Go hard or go home, that’s what I say. Now hand me that disclaimer!

I go to bed and despite myself, I drift off. Until suddenly I’m woken at 4am to a loud clatter in the room above. Isn’t that supposed to be an empty room? The sound of restless footsteps thudding around continues for a few minutes, then falls silent. I just hope whoever or whatever it is, isn’t too malevolent.

open image in gallery There are more than 5,000 clowns in the museum – said to contain the spirits of the dead ( Robyn Wilson )

The next morning, I find I’ve survived the night. My ghostly experience seems the ideal way to start my journey down America’s road of the paranormal – otherwise known as the Extraterrestrial Highway, or the far less playful Nevada State Route 375. This is where 35 years ago this November, UFO tourism started to take off after conspiracy theorist Bob Lazar famously claimed live on TV that he’d been part of a project to reverse engineer extraterrestrial technology near a top-secret government site located off Route 375, known as Area 51.

In the years that followed, the dedicated ET Highway was born, with locations along the route becoming hotspots for alien-obsessives to try and spot unidentified flying objects.

Tonopah is the first stop on the route – or last, depending on where your journey starts on this 100-mile stretch of road. Aside from ghosts, the town’s rich mining history means there are more than 100 acres of buildings, mine shafts and even a tunnel to explore. It also has excellent house-brewed beers at the Tonopah Brewing Company, for anyone seeking a little Dutch courage before a night of ghoulish fun.

open image in gallery The Area 51 School District bus is one of may cosmic-themed photo ops on the road ( Robyn Wilson )

After a look around, I hit the road towards Rachel, a small community with a population of around 23 according to the latest count and the closest town to Area 51 (which, in case you were wondering, is not on the pitstop list). It also formed the backdrop to parts of Independence Day, the 1996 alien invasion blockbuster starring Will Smith.

There’s evidence we’re now in alien country. Road signs warn of low flying aircraft. I pull up outside a large UFO hanging from a crane marking the entrance to Little A’Le’Inn, the community’s only bar/motel/diner. A group of extraterrestrial enthusiasts in matching fluorescent green T-shirts are mulling around outside, taking photos next to a life-size grey alien. Naturally, I join in.

We get to talking about ‘the truth’… do they believe? I ask them. “I don’t not believe,” says one. “There’s definitely something fishy going on,” adds another.

A photo op beckons me away from the group: an Area 51 school district bus, with a hooded Martian as its driver... Truly, an Instagrammer’s paradise.

open image in gallery The Tonopah Cemetery is where miners and victin’s of a 1901 plague are laid to rest ( Robyn Wilson )

As I hit the long straight desert road again, I keep an eye out for the route’s famous Black Mailbox amongst the distinctive Joshua Trees that dot the landscape. Lazar apparently brought tourists to meet at the mailbox with hopes of spotting alien spacecrafts, and it remains a popular hotspot for sightings. Sadly, there’s nothing in the skies for me today.

Pressing on, I reach the Alien Research Centre, a souvenir store/pitstop where you can sign your name on the wall as a rite of passage (look for the alien Marilyn Monroe at the back of the shop). I’m the only person there aside from McKenzie, who looks after “basecamp” for her uncle.

She tells me about some of the peculiar characters she meets working out here alone. “Like this one guy,” she says. “He came in here wrapped completely in tin foil. The worse part though? He had nothing on underneath.” I look shocked but she seems pretty unfazed and judging by the way she later dealt with two men doing doughnuts in her carpark, I got the sense that you don’t mess with McKenzie.

open image in gallery UFO crash landing site at the E-T-Fresh Jerky ( Robyn Wilson )

My final stop beckons, and I hop back in my car towards E.T. Fresh Jerky – the crash site of a UFO, or perhaps just a giant fake UFO model on display. I’ll let you make up your own mind on that one.

After a few more irresistible snaps, I head inside to buy a lot of ‘extraterrestrial’ beef jerky (veggies and vegans, they also do jerky fruit), where I spot an unsurprisingly chatty alien Donald Trump in a box (kind of like the Zoltar machine from the film Big). One for the Tim Burton fans among you (*holds hand up*), there’s also a six-foot tall alien from Mars Attacks!

Sadly, that was about as close as I got to the real deal when it came to aliens on my trip down America’s road to the paranormal. But who’s to say many others who’ve experienced sightings here are wrong? As they say: “The truth is out there.”

Where to stay

open image in gallery Fancy spending a night at ‘America’s Scariest Motel’? ( Robyn Wilson )

The Clown Motel dons the tagline ‘America’s Scariest Motel’ and not just because of the ever-growing clown collection, with figurines, artwork and paraphernalia lining the shelves. The motel is also home to some paranormal activity, according to reports from previous guests, and even has displayed a disclaimer that during your stay you may have an interaction with “unexplained phenomena”. If this is right up your street, or you want to try and brave a night in the haunted motel, themed rooms from The Exorcist to IT , as well as standard rooms, are available to book.

Doubles from £100/night.

open image in gallery Stop in at Little A’Le’Inn near the Area 51 action ( Robyn Wilson )

Found in the remote town of Rachel, Little A’Le’Inn is the place to stay if sleeping as close as you can to Area 51 is essential for your paranormal-themed road trip. The restaurant/bar/motel offers simple room lodgings, camping and RV spaces in this desert location, as well as popular food offerings such as its “world famous” alien burger, breakfasts, and homely American staples.

Motel doubles from £80/night, campsite spots from £8/night.

How to get there

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic both offer return flights from London to Las Vegas from around £630. Norse offers return flights from London to Las Vegas from around £400 but there are added charges (eg. inflight meals, headphone sets for your TV etc).

