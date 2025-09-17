Born and raised in Louisiana, Koa shares the places, flavours and sounds that make her home so special. From the living history at Vermilionville to the green oasis of Moncus Park, she shows us how culture and community thrive here. A stop at Laura’s is a must for a soul-satisfying plate lunch, before the day ends with toe-tapping live music at DI’s Cajun Food and Music. It’s a journey rich in heritage, hospitality, and joy, showcasing these amazing destinations experienced through the eyes of a local.