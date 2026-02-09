Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Think of Norway and images of glassy fjords, snowy peaks and little red cabins clinging to the shore probably come to mind. This sliver of northern Europe is famed for its natural beauty and Arctic wildlife, and exploring it by water puts you front and centre, right in the heart of the scenery, with whales, sea eagles and working harbours drifting into view as part of everyday coastal life.

Norwegian cruise specialists Hurtigruten have marked 132 years of sailing along what’s often dubbed the world’s most beautiful coastline. To really get to grips with the landscapes here, it’s best to follow the same route Norwegians have relied on for generations. Since 1893, Hurtigruten has sailed the coast, connecting remote communities and offering an incredible insight into the country from the water.

Hurtigruten’s journeys are designed around the landscape itself, tracing narrow fjords, weaving between islands and skerries, and calling at small ports far from the usual tourist trail. Along the way, nature takes centre stage, from the wildlife that inhabits the seas and skies to the celestial displays that light up the Arctic night sky.

Wildlife, coast to coast

Because Hurtigruten’s ships are smaller, they can access narrow waterways and lesser-visited ports for a true walk on the wild side ( Reiner Harscher )

With its endless coastline and Arctic waters, Norway is one of Europe’s most rewarding places for wildlife watching. Encounters happen gradually all along the way, whether that’s eagles fleeing from a cliff edge, seals sprawled out on rocks, or seabirds lining the shore as the ship passes.

On land, the scenery is constantly changing, and snowy mountains give way to rolling tundra, and, depending on the season, reindeer can often be seen grazing close to the shoreline. Because Hurtigruten’s ships are smaller than your typical vessel, they can access narrow waterways and lesser-visited ports, allowing you to get even closer to these environments rather than just viewing them from afar.

Nature guided by experts

One of the best things about a Hurtigruten voyage is the onboard Expedition Team, made up of local experts and specialists with backgrounds in biology, geology, and history. They bring depth to everything you’ll experience, via a range of talks, lectures and deckside chit chats, explaining how Norway’s landscapes were formed, why particular species thrive here, and how people have adapted to life in such a demanding environment.

They also lead optional excursions and activities ashore, including guided nature walks and birdwatching, and the chance to explore alongside those who have spent years navigating these regions.

Time ashore

On the cliffs of the Gjesværstappan islands, you can spot clusters of puffins, kittiwakes, cormorants, razorbills and skuas ( Getty Images )

Norwegians have a deep relationship with the outdoors, so much so that they even have their own word for it: friluftsliv. It’s a way of life here, rooted in the belief that spending time outside, whatever the weather, is a necessity. On a Hurtigruten voyage, that mindset carries through to time spent on dry land, especially through the excursions available, which vary by season and location and are designed to suit different interests and vibes. They range from visits to well-known landmarks, such as the North Cape or the dramatic scenery of the Lofoten Islands, to more hands-on ways of experiencing the environment. In winter, that might mean dog sledding outside Tromsø, or joining a guided hike through the Arctic.

You can visit the seabird-filled cliffs of the Gjesværstappan islands, home to puffins, kittiwakes, cormorants, razorbills and skuas, or head out on whale-watching trips along the coast.

In the north, reindeer turn up almost anywhere, grazing or drifting slowly across open land. They’re herded by Sámi families and treated as part of everyday life rather than something to stop and stare at. In winter, the Arctic fox is harder to spot, and seabirds gather along cliffs and outlying islands.

Out at sea, the waters off Andenes and the Vesterålen coast lie close to the continental shelf, which explains why whales are seen so regularly here. Sperm whales are the most commonly spotted, but humpbacks, minkes, pilot whales, dolphins, and orcas also frolic.

Comfort amid the elements

Back on board, talks and casual conversations with the Expedition Team help put what you’ve seen into context, while activities like the Photo Club give travellers a chance to capture the wildlife and scenery yourself, whether using a camera or a phone.

Life on board is just as good as life ashore, with meals planned around seasonal Norwegian produce, served in dining rooms that look directly out onto fjords and open sea. Each ship features a main restaurant, a bistro-style spot and a fine dining option, all guided by Hurtigruten’s Norway’s Coastal Kitchen philosophy, which is built around seasonal menus rooted in local traditions.

Chasing the Northern Lights

With open decks and lounges as well as on-board alerts, you’re perfectly poised to experience the Northern Lights on your cruise ( Stian Klo )

For many visitors, the Northern Lights are the ultimate bucket list activity, and Hurtigruten’s winter voyages are perfectly placed to seek them out. The ships travel far from any light pollution, sailing north of the Arctic Circle, creating ideal conditions for spotting the aurora as it prances across the sky.

On board, Northern Lights alerts mean you don’t have to keep watch all night, while panoramic lounges and open decks make it easy to step outside when the sky starts to do its thing. Hurtigruten is even confident enough in the conditions on these routes that they offer a Northern Lights Promise on selected voyages: if the lights don’t appear, you’re invited back on a future cruise.

A voyage of discovery