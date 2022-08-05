Your bespoke cruise guide – discover the perfect break for every traveller

When it comes to booking the perfect cruise, beyond the destination, you need to consider who’s travelling, what you most enjoy doing and what you want to get from the trip.

Fortunately Norwegian Cruise Line – sailing to over 118 ports across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles – has a wealth of incredible options to choose from, with more than 170 unique itineraries, a huge selection of onboard activities and entertainment, as well as specially curated experiences to allow you to explore and immerse yourself in each destination.

To make it easier for you to find your ideal holiday, we’ve curated an edit of the best cruises for different traveller types, so you can get on with the most important bit – enjoying the perfect break at sea...

The unmistakeable shoreline of Santorini will come shimmering into view on this sun-soaked cruise (Shutterstock / Roman Sigaev)

Best for travelling solo: Greece

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first cruise company to purposely build studio staterooms and common areas with solo cruisers in mind, making it simple to spend time on your own or socialise with others travelling by themselves (there’s often mixers and cruise ship pub crawls). A cruise through the Greek Isles gives a great opportunity to fully immerse yourself, uninterrupted, in all the delicious food and pretty beaches. NCL’s nine-day cruise to the Greek Isles takes in stops in Venice (Italy), Split (Croatia), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Corfu, Santorini, Kusadasi (Turkey), Istanbul (Turkey), Mykonos and Athens. This itinerary incorporates a great mix to be able to wander through cities as well as quieter, secluded spots.

Best for couples: Iceland and Norway

With large ships that offer an array of activities and adult-only spaces, NCL is a great option for a cruise with partners – or friends. On board there’s a spa to indulge in and award-winning entertainment during the night for bonding with your nearest and dearest, whether that’s via an intimate dinner for two, in a group over cocktails or catching a musical. Beyond the ship, the 11-day Northern Europe cruise that focuses on Norway and Iceland (with stops in Belgium and the Netherlands, too) is a great way to carve out new experiences together and enjoy serious quality time, with history, mythological lore and beauty intertwining amid breathtaking landscapes. Kayak amid the fjords of Ísafjörður, hike to the Storseterfossen Waterfall or take a gondola through Amsterdam’s Amstel River for a connecting time together.

Best for families: France, Spain & Belgium

From youth programmes to activities like bowling and mini golf, there’s an entire array of entertainment for all age groups on an NCL cruise, with the flexibility to incorporate them when it suits. With so many options on board, as well as helpful accommodation options like interconnected rooms, you could pretty much pick any destination. However, the nine-day Mediterranean cruise – with stops in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Belgium – gives an abundance of time and opportunity for extra bonding time as a family, whether it’s a solo parent trip, a family getaway or a multigenerational holiday. There’s a range of on shore excursions to suit all dynamics and desires, from a tapas tour in Bilbao to a slow-paced scenic tour of a coastal town in Galicia.

Best for LGBTQ+ community: Italy

Norwegian Cruise Line has been known for actively supporting LGBTQ+ organisations and travellers, and on board, there are daily LGBTQ+ meetups. Their 10-day cruise of Greek Isles and Italy includes port stops at Rome, Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu, Messina, Naples, Florence and Malta’s Valletta. Featuring a beautiful blend of landscapes, culture and history, with UNESCO sites like Delos and Pompei on shore excursions, as well as a quaint lunch at a farm in Sorrento. Meanwhile, Malta has increasingly become a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travellers – it’s been ranked number one on the Rainbow Index for the last seven years and has progressive social and legal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Its historic cities and fresh seafood bars are well worth checking out.

Lake Como sunsets are a firm highlight of this magical cruise of Greek Isles and Italy (Shutterstock / Rasto SK)

Best for active travellers: Canary Islands

Norwegian Cruise Line have newly launched a catalogue of cruises around the Canary Islands for this year, taking in the volcanic, rocky landscape of this gorgeous archipelago, ripe for adventure. Their eight-day cruise explores Santa Cruz de Tenerife – a perfect springboard for hikes in the nearby Parque Rural de Anaga, a tropical forest that’s abundant with greenery. The beaches dotted around this part of the island make a great spot for surfing, too. In Las Palmas, you can snorkel in the calm Playa de las Cantas waters while in Lanzarote’s Timanfaya National Park, you can tour the volcanic lands, craters and streams of lava by foot or camel. Afterwards, there’s the spa on board to soothe any tired muscles.

For the best offers call 02381 245 065, contact your travel agent or visit NCL.com