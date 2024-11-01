With its jaw-dropping prehistoric canyons, rust-red deserts and low-rise cities, Oman harks back to a more traditional Arabian era.

Towering stone fortresses and centuries-old markets sit alongside gold-roofed mosques and harbours dotted with ​​wooden dhow boats in this culturally rich country.

That’s not to say there isn’t modernism and luxury to be found too, especially in the capital city, Muscat. Think world-class opera houses, decadent restaurants and five-star hotels with ocean-facing spas.

Beyond the city, you’ll find jagged mountains brushing up against silk-sand beaches and turquoise Arabian Sea. Snorkelling with sharks and off-road 4x4 excursions are just a few draws here.

Ready to explore? Here’s a snapshot of the best adventures and must-see sights in Oman.

From fortresses to mosques: discovering Oman’s heritage

Wander around labyrinthine hallways and take in incredible views at Bahla Fort ( Kenwood Travel )

As the oldest independent state in the Arab world, Oman is steeped in history and tradition, with evidence of human life dating back 100,000 years.

One of Oman’s largest castles, the Bahla Fort, is a must-visit. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was built between the 12th and 15th century to guard the country’s frankincense trade routes. Get lost in the labyrinthine hallways and marvel at the impressive view of the Hajar Mountains from the battlements.

If you’d rather head deeper into the wilderness, book a trip to Oman’s famous mud village, Misfat Al Abreyeen. This 300-year-old oasis sits almost untouched by tourism at 1,000m above sea level. Explore the twisting streets, lined with stone houses, before stopping for coffee in a rooftop cafe, surrounded by date palms.

On return to Muscat, check out the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the largest of its kind in Oman. First opened in 2001, it’s a stellar example of contemporary Islamic architecture. Expect bedazzling mosaic ceilings, marble hallways and two record-breaking design features; both the second-largest chandelier and second-largest rug in the world are housed here.

Muscat: the heart of Oman’s culture scene

Enjoy a night out in style at Muscat’s stunning Royal Opera House ( Kenwood Travel )

Muscat is the cultural epicentre of Oman. Venture east to the Mutrah Corniche, a 3km-long promenade that was once a major mediaeval trading port. Weave through the timbered-roof Mutrah Souq, one of the oldest marketplaces in the world. Browse the glittering array of stalls, haggle for frankincense, and make sure you stop for a cup of karak chai (sweet cardamom tea).

Back in the upscale Shati Al-Qurm neighbourhood, you’ll find the Royal Opera House. World-famous singers like Andrea Bocelli and Renée Fleming have performed here, alongside renowned cellist Yo Yo Ma. Book tickets to a show or join a group tour to admire the beautiful architecture. There’s also a boutique-packed shopping mall and array of restaurants, ranging from coffee shops to fine dining spots.

Of course, sampling Omani cuisine is a must. Start your evening with sundowners at The Chedi Muscat; this chic hotel boasts unparalleled sea views over its private beach. Follow it up with a feast at Ramssa, where shuwa - a traditional Omani dish of slow-cooked lamb, marinated in spices – is a must-try. Dig into vegetarian dishes too, like the lime-spiked marak dal, and finish with luqaimat, mini deep-fried doughnuts drizzled with honey.

Dune bashing and canyon hiking: a taste of adventure

Hiking the breathtaking Jebel Shams Balcony Walk route is a true must-experience ( Kenwood Travel )

No trip to Oman would be complete without a hike through Wadi Ghul, the country’s answer to the Grand Canyon. Follow the Jebel Shams Balcony Walk route for spectacular views of the vertiginous terracotta cliffs, best seen at dusk.

Wild swimmers should veer east to Tiwi Beach, a truly Insta-worthy lick of sand backed by arid desert. Dive into the refreshingly cool turquoise waters, which provide delicious respite from the scorching temperatures. Spot bright orange starfish and maybe a dolphin, if you’re lucky.

Thrill-seekers will love dune bashing in the Wahiba Sands, a high-octane sport that involves bouncing over steep orange sand dunes in a 4x4. Unwind afterwards back at the luxurious Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa - Al Waha.

Get up close with nature: spotting Oman’s wildlife

Go wildlife spotting for hawksbill turtles at the Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve ( Alamy Stock Photo )

From the crystalline Arabian Sea to the craggy mountains and sun-burnished desert, Oman is rich with wildlife.

Just an hour’s boat ride from Muscat, you’ll find the Al Daymaniyat Islands. With its neon white beaches, crystal-clear waters and kaleidoscopic reefs, it’s an idyllic destination to go snorkelling with whale sharks. These gentle giants – averaging eight metres long – cruise the Omani coastline between July and September every year.

For more marine encounters, veer south to the Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve. This secluded spot is the best place to watch turtles hatch in the Middle East. Four species land on the shores here during the summer months, including the critically endangered hawksbill turtle. Or go scuba diving at Turtle City, a dive site just outside Muscat, where these graceful creatures glide over underwater coral forests.

Alternatively, journey inland to the Al Saleel National Park. Hundreds of Arabian gazelle gallop through this 220 sq km desert, alongside Arabian wildcats, wolves, red foxes. Don’t forget to look up: the distinctive Egyptian vulture circles these parts, too.