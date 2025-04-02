Book your dream holiday to Cyprus from just £208 with On the Beach

With one of the sunniest climates and warmest winters in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is a wonderful holiday destination year-round. If you’re dreaming of days spent on the beach, cocktail in hand, or splashing around in the sea, On the Beach have got you covered.

Partnering with Visit Cyprus, On the Beach is shining a spotlight on the beautiful country of Cyprus – with its impressive mountain ranges and clean, stunning beaches, that provide an idyllic setting for holidays every month of the year (thanks to amazing weather in the shoulder seasons). The island is the official birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, making it the perfect holiday destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Families flock to Cyprus, too, with calm beaches, kids clubs and UNESCO sites galore.

From the epic waterparks to the hills, where wine has been produced for over 5,000 years, Cyprus is filled with beauty, adventure and history. Plus, delicious halloumi originates here, which is enough reason to get anyone on a plane.

If we’ve inspired you to hop on a plane out of here and to sunnier climes, allow us to introduce you to On the Beach’s Cyprus holidays – with prices as low as £208 per person. Take a trip to historic Paphos, lively Ayia Napa, or the colourful city of Limassol, the world (well, Cyprus) is your oyster.

With five star On the Beach holidays, you’ll get lounge access, there’s free fast track with four star stays and complimentary mobile data with three star resorts. On the Beach also offer a price drop protection – so, if the price of your holiday drops before you fly, you can claim the difference back.

Interested? Here’s all you need to know.

Travel to sunny Cyprus for less with On the Beach

Beautiful Cyprus is packed full of history and culture with ancient roots, which is reflected in the grand architecture and incredible food – an exotic blend of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisines. Whether you’re a newlywed couple looking for somewhere romantic to escape to or a big family, Cyprus has a resort that will cater to your every desire.

Across the island, city and beach destinations are rolled into one, so you don’t need to worry about debating with your partner over what kind of holiday to take this year – you can get the best of both worlds.

Visit cultural Paphos

60 per cent of On the Beach’s Cyprus bookings are for those heading out to Paphos, with a great deal of four and five star family-friendly resorts. If you’d prefer to avoid the busyness of peak summer in Paphos, also known as Pafos, take a romantic trip in September or October, and enjoy the more relaxed vibe, while the weather is still glorious.

Enjoy city life in Limassol

A more up-and-coming part of the country, Limassol is located on the southern coast of Cyprus, and has a perfect blend of city life and seaside charm. When taking a trip here, you’ll enjoy scenic views across the turquoise sea, and witness an impressive archaeological landscape with ongoing excavations taking place. If you’re searching for somewhere to take a luxury holiday, On the Beach has an extensive catalogue of five star, all inclusive resorts in Limassol.

Take a family trip to Aiya Napa

Forget everything you know about Aiya Napa, and be prepared to see this beautiful resort town in a new light. There’s a huge variety of resorts in Aiya Napa for families, couples, and young travellers, with beautiful boutique hotels, large resorts on the beach and self-catering options. Until the 1990s, Aiya Napa was a quiet fishing village, with crystal clear waters and a rich history. Although it may have changed significantly since then, it still remains just as beautiful, offering visitors a perfect mix of relaxation and entertainment.

Splash around in Protaras

Located in eastern Cyprus, Protaras is a great family resort, known for gorgeous beaches like Fig Tree Bay, with many of On the Beach’s hotels and apartments being just a stone’s throw away from the beach. For a memorable family day out, take a day trip to Cape Greco's mesmerising lagoon and try to spot the sea turtles that frequent the waters.

