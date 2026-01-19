Pick your paradise: Uncover nature, wellness and luxury in the idyllic Maldives

When it comes to bucket-list destinations, look no further than the Maldives for a truly unforgettable trip. It’s an extraordinary place, scattered across hundreds of coral islands in the Indian Ocean, and feels almost unreal when you first arrive. Life moves more slowly here, shaped by the sea, with days spent swimming, snorkelling and taking in the idyllic views. It’s also home to some of the world’s most polished island resorts, making it easy to slink into the laid-back rhythm of island life.

Travelbag takes the hassle out of planning a Maldives holiday, with a carefully chosen mix of resorts to suit different types of trips. Whether you’re looking for something romantic, low-key, or family-friendly, their Travel Specialists can help shape the details. There’s also a ‘Sale On, Switch Off’ offer running from now to the end of February, with up to 50 per cent off selected hotel stays and added discounts across selected resorts and added extras, for a luxury stay that works for your budget.

Here are six incredible resorts to inspire you to finally book that dream trip to the Maldives…

Niva Kurumba Maldives

Only a 10-minute speedboat ride from Malé, on the first private island resort in the North Malé Atoll, Niva Kurumba Maldives is one of the easiest resorts to get to, but still serves that dreamy castaway feeling. As the country's first private island resort, it leans into its history, offering thoughtfully curated excursions such as snorkelling trips, a dolphin-exploration cruise, and guided visits to Malé.

There’s plenty to fill your days on the island, from snorkelling around the house reef to watersports and relaxing classes like yoga or cocktail making. You’ll also be spoiled for cutting edge cuisine here, with several restaurants to choose from, including Hamakaze, an overwater teppanyaki spot for sushi and sashimi, and Athiri, a barefoot beach bar that’s ideal for long evenings.

From snorkelling trips to dolphin-spotting, immerse yourself in nature at Niva Kurumba resort ( Niva Kurumba )

Niva Velassaru Maldives

If true escape is the goal, Niva Velassaru Maldives offers a refined island retreat designed for effortless relaxation. From the moment guests arrive, a sense of calm sets in, with the resort’s spa thoughtfully positioned at the heart of the island, nestled beneath swaying palms and featuring overwater treatment rooms, couples’ pavilions, steam rooms, and shaded daybeds for moments of rest between treatments.

The surrounding lagoon invites discovery, with guided snorkeling along the house reef, daily dive excursions led by a PADI-certified team, and the presence of an on-site marine biologist. Additional experiences include dolphin cruises and glass-bottom boat tours, offering a closer look at the island’s marine life.

Accommodation ranges from villas set amidst lush greenery to elegant overwater retreats, each offering privacy, comfort, and uninterrupted views – ideal for complete relaxation. For guests seeking more active pursuits, the resort provides access to water sports equipment, a fully equipped gym, a tennis court, a Pilates studio and an infinity pool overlooking the beach. Wellness and movement are seamlessly woven into the guest experience, with complimentary morning cruises and sunset yoga sessions available for those wishing to begin or end the day with intention.

Niva Dhigali Maldives

Set in the western Raa Atoll, Niva Dhigali Maldives sits among greenery and white sand, with the landscape itself very much part of the experience. Villas are spread across the island and out over the water, offering gorgeous garden or sea views. The overwater villas are the most open, with wide views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to the water.

Days tend to unfold slowly here, with snorkelling and diving on nearby reefs, dolphin cruises, time on the beach and spa sessions beneath the palms all shaping the pace of your stay. You’re spoilt for choice in terms of dining, with several restaurants and bars across the island, including Haali Bar at the quieter west end, which is a favourite for cocktails as the sun drops into the ocean.

Huvafen Fushi Maldives

Huvafen Fushi’s idyllic island setting makes for the perfect offgrid escape ( Huvafen Fushi )

Huvafen Fushi is a small island resort in the North Malé Atoll, around 30 minutes from Malé by speedboat, and it’s ideal for couples seeking utter serenity. With just 46 beach and overwater bungalows and pavilions, this is the perfect setting for a complete escape. The main talking point is the underwater spa, where treatments take place eight metres below the surface, with coral reef views, alongside a handful of overwater treatment rooms and saltwater flotation pools.

Wine is a serious focus too, and oenophiles will be in their element at Vinum, the first underground wine cellar in the Maldives, which hosts tastings and intimate gourmet dinners beneath the island. It’s a place made for honeymoons, special occasions and switching off completely.

Milaidhoo Maldives

Milaidhoo Maldives is set in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, an area teeming with marine life ( Milaidhoo Maldives )

Milaidhoo Maldives sits in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, an area known for some of the country’s most diverse marine life. The nearby reefs are colourful and teeming with life, and during the right season, trips to Hanifaru Bay give guests the chance to swim with manta rays and whale sharks. Villas are spacious and built around outdoor living, with plenty of natural light, a private pool and a sundeck with lagoon or sea views – perfect for laidback days enjoying the wonderful peacefulness of this idyllic island.

Dining is a major draw, particularly at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine-dining restaurant set on a traditional boat, where local dishes are inspired by the ancient Spice Route.

Baros Maldives

Best known for its House Reef, Baros resort offers snorkelling straight from its beautiful white sand beach ( Baros )

Baros has been welcoming guests for over five decades, and is a true local icon, offering guests the feel of authentic Maldives. It sits in the North Malé Atoll and is best known for its house reef, which you can snorkel straight from the shore. There are also resident marine biologists on site, working on conservation projects and running trips out to nearby dive sites, of which there are more than 40 in the area.

Villas are either tucked into the leafy surroundings or set out over the lagoon, each boasting its own private sun deck and a host available when needed. Sustainability runs through everything they do, including reef-protection work and all the biodegradable products used across the island.

To plan your own Maldives escape, explore exclusive offers and speak to a Travel Specialist, head to travelbag.co.uk