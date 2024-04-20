Plain speaking? Here’s how to transit through an airport

Q I need a wee bit of help. Can you tell me what “transit” means in relation to flights? I’ve a Edinburgh-Munich flight booked with Norwegian Air, however it transits in Arlanda.

Jordan H

A Thank you for an important reminder that aviation could offer much more clarity to passengers. In your case, it would have been more helpful for the airline to tell you: “Change planes and go through passport control at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport.”