Travel Questions

Plain speaking? Here’s how to transit through an airport

Simon Calder answers your questions on airport taxis, protests in Morocco, choosing between Japan and Vietnam, and aviation jargon

Saturday 20 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, is one of Norwegian Air’s ‘hubs’
Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, is one of Norwegian Air’s ‘hubs’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Q I need a wee bit of help. Can you tell me what “transit” means in relation to flights? I’ve a Edinburgh-Munich flight booked with Norwegian Air, however it transits in Arlanda.

Jordan H

A Thank you for an important reminder that aviation could offer much more clarity to passengers. In your case, it would have been more helpful for the airline to tell you: “Change planes and go through passport control at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport.”

