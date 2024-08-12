Plan for an unforgettable winter with these extraordinary holiday ideas

Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline-fuelled adventure, such as skiing down a mountain towards the ocean, or a fun-filled night of dancing at a traditional après ski venue, we’ve curated a list of winter travel ideas that might just end up being the highlight of your year.

Indulge in mountainside gourmet dining

( Kitzbühel Tourism )

A popular year-round holiday destination in the Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel is a small historic town in the east of the Tyrol region.

From skiing and winter hiking to tobogganing and cross-country skiing, there’s no shortage of activities to get stuck into. And with the warm weather in the Autumn months of this stunning region, you can enjoy biking, golfing or unwind in one of the luxury spas.

This autumn, sample authentic Austrian cuisine, whether in Tyrolean-run restaurants or farm stores selling locally sourced ingredients. Indulge in freshly prepared, gourmet dishes at mountainside inns and restaurants. Why not combine your love of food with a stunning morning walk by joining a culinary adventure hike?

Kitzbühel will play host to a number of incredible events for sport fanatics and adventurers alike. From the Kitzbüheler Cycling Marathon to the Hahnenkamm ski race and Bendura Bank Snow Polo World Cup, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plan your visit to Kitzbühel this Autumn.

Enhance your mountain adventures with a club membership

( Ski Club )

Discover better skiing by joining the Ski Club of Great Britain this winter.

Founded in 1903, it remains the largest snowsports club in the UK. Membership offers exclusive benefits such as extensive discounts, social skiing events arranged by dedicated ski club reps and Ski Club Freshtracks holidays worldwide.

Upgrade to a platinum membership for top-tier travel insurance tailored specifically to skiers. The club also provides a wealth of information and advice online – and in its quarterly magazine Ski+Board – from full 10-day weather forecasts to the latest advice from resort reps.

Enquire now and receive a 25% discount off the first year of any membership tier with code OFFER25. Offer valid until 3 November 2024.

Experience unforgettable cross-country skiing in Norway

( Venabu Fjellhotel )

Immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the Norwegian mountains at Venabu Fjellhotell, three hours’ travel north of Oslo. Open year-round, it offers outstanding cross-country skiing in winter, as well as hiking in summer.

English-speaking instructors will teach you everything you need to know to enjoy the 90 miles of prepared tracks. With guided tours for all levels, it’s an ideal environment for beginner, intermediate or expert cross-country skiers and for alpine skiers who want to try something new.

At the hotel, you’ll enjoy a warm, friendly atmosphere, delicious food and excellent service – it’s the perfect choice for groups and solo travellers alike. Plus, as a Green Key certified hotel, you can trust that Venabu Fjellhotell is committed to sustainability.

Enjoy a traditional ski holiday with a modern touch

( Fahrenheit Seven )

In the heart of the world’s most popular ski region, the °Fahrenheit Seven group invites you to elevate your ski holiday with a stay in Val Thorens or Courchevel.

Fahrenheit Seven hotels are distinguished by their modern interiors, which combine contemporary style with retro touches and a warm atmosphere. Perched on the snow-covered inclines of the French Alps, both resorts offer unparalleled mountain-view rooms and direct access to the slopes.

Indulge in comforting meals and hot drinks at the hotel restaurants, as well as a ski room and ski shop, and in Val Thorens a programme of live music events and partiesall winter.

Inspired by the traditional ski experience but infused with a modern, relaxed touch, every detail at °Fahrenheit Seven’s ski hotels has been designed to provide an unforgettable ski holiday experience.

Revel in the tranquillity of a Swiss mountain paradise

( GRIWA RENT )

In the picturesque, glacier-carved Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland, Grindelwald is a village renowned for its phenomenal views and peaceful atmosphere.

Surrounded by countless mountain peaks and more than 800 lakes, this Swiss gem is home to world-class events, making it the ultimate destination for Alpine enthusiasts and avid explorers. GRIWA RENT offers a variety of idyllic accommodation, from small, individual apartments to spacious chalets, some of which even come with private wellness offerings.

GRIWA RENT caters to individual guest preferences – enjoy a fully stocked fridge on arrival or a packed lunch for your day trips, consisting of locally sourced produce and snacks. Fill your days with awe-inspiring activities such as hiking, skiing and tobogganing, before you head back to your accommodation, light a fire and watch the sun set over the Eiger mountain.

Reserve your accommodation now and receive a 15% discount with code GRIWA24. Available for selected periods only.

Train as a ski instructor in the vast Canadian mountains

( Yes Tours )

A trusted ski instructor training company for more than 28 years, Yes Toursoffers four-week, 7-week and 11-week ski and snowboard instructor programmes in Whistler, British Columbia. One of the largest and most experienced companies in the ski training business, Yes Tours has trained more than 7,000 certified ski instructors.

Choose from a selection of full packages that include instruction, lift pass, a range of accommodation and all certifications, with no hidden extras. The advanced level of the experienced instructors coupled with the vast terrain of Whistler Blackcomb contributes to the high success and satisfaction rate of all trainees in the programmes. Enquire now for an unforgettable learning experience and the time of your life.

Embark on an expertly planned ski adventure in the Caucasus

( Traveldash )

Traveldash makes ski trips simple with customised holiday packages tailored to your needs. With over 15 years of travel experience in Georgia, the brand provides a comprehensive service including accommodation, airport transfers, ski gear and ski passes.

Traveldash will find the perfect hotel for your preference at the country’s premier ski resort, Gudauri, offering breathtaking views of the Caucasus mountains. With one of the top five highest slopes in Europe and gondolas reaching up to 10,800ft (3,300m), as well as reliably safe snow conditions and minimal queues, Gudauri is the perfect spot for skiers of all levels.

If you’d like to combine your ski holiday with a trip to experience the incredible food, wine and architecture of the capital, Tbilisi, Traveldash will be with you every step of the way to customise your Georgian adventure.

Discover an enchanting Alpine ski region

( MountVacation )

If you’re looking for the ideal winter escape, look no further than the breathtaking Alpine ski region of Puy Saint Vincent. The region has more than 45 miles of slopes, from challenging runs to gentle green pistes, so no matter your skill level, you’re sure to find a slope that suits.

Specialists in ski and mountain holidays, online booking platform MountVacation offers a wide range of accommodation, including hotels, apartments and chalets. The dedicated team of experts at MountVacation will help you find the perfect holiday package to Puy Saint Vincent, whether you’re looking for family-friendly resorts, accommodation-only options or a full bundle complete with ski passes and ski school.

Book now for a week-long stay including accommodation and ski pass for just £179 per person. Offer valid until 5 April 2025 with limited availability.

Embark on a heli-skiing adventure

( Mica Heli-skiing )

Mica Heli-skiing is a remote, luxury lodge located in British Columbia, in the heart of the Canadian Rockies.

The brand offers premier small-group heli-skiing experiences renowned for deep powder and varied terrain, from high-alpine bowls to perfect fall-line tree skiing. Accessible only by helicopter, the lodge offers a once-in-a-lifetime stay for up to 20 guests, combining luxury accommodation with private rooms and a menu of gourmet culinary delights.

Enjoy personalised service and maximum ski time, guided by experts who are trained to prioritise your safety and tailor each day’s itinerary to the group’s ability and preferences.

Ski with a view of the Atlantic Ocean

( Cape Smokey Ski Resort )

With breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and on average six metres of natural snow, experience skiing like never before at Cape Smokey in Canada’s Cape Breton Island.

Enjoy freshly groomed ski trails that lead all the way to the ocean, arriving at snow-covered beaches in the ultimate outdoor playground. As well as skiing, you can experience snowboarding, snowmobiling, backcountry skiing and riding on Atlantic Canada’s first-ever gondola.

After a fun-filled day of winter sports and exploration, savour the region’s seafood and other locally sourced ingredients, while watching the sunset. Enjoy an action-packed family holiday or unwind as you bask in the beauty of Cape Breton’s natural surroundings – there’s something for everyone in Cape Smokey. Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia province, is just a six-hour direct flight from London.

Revel in the magic of winter in a high-Alpine region of the Swiss Alps

( SAASTAL TOURISMUS )

Surrounded by 18 impressive 4,000-metre peaks, Saas-Fee/Saastal offers a wide range of holidays in the breathtaking mountain and glacier landscape of the Swiss Alps.

After a day of skiing, hiking, snowshoeing or tobogganing, settle down in the charming, car-free village of Saas-Fee to enjoy the diverse local gastronomy and range of activities. For a one-of-a-kind adventure, enjoy silent sunrise skiing at 3,500 metres (11,500 feet), try sledging on the run of Kreuzboden or visit Kian’s Adventure Land – a family-friendly ski area with a tipi, igloo and snow-tubing.

Alternatively, book a guided Via Ferrata climbing tour of the awe-inspiring frozen gorge. Book the Snow Magic Package for a stay of four to 10 nights, which includes a 6-day flex ski pass.

