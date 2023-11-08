Culture

Howard Smith Wharves, located on a once-neglected piece of land, has been transformed into a bustling pedestrian boardwalk lined with restaurants, bars, hotels, and event spaces (Queensland Australia)

While it’s most commonly known for its boundless natural beauty and outdoor attractions, Queensland also boasts a thriving cultural scene. Cities like Brisbane and Cairns are brimming with museums and galleries highlighting the best of contemporary and Indigenous art and history. Brisbane – or Brissy as it’s affectionately known among locals – is home to several on its South Bank, including the notable Queensland Museum, which often features work related to Australia’s history and Indigenous cultures. There’s also the Gallery of Modern Art, where it’s all about contemporary works.

For a deeper dive into Indigenous history, Tropical North Queensland, where rainforest meets the Reef, is the place to be. Deep within the Daintree Rainforest, the Mossman Gorge Cultural Centre plays a vital role in supporting the local community and spreading the word about the Indigenous way of life. This acclaimed ecotourism destination provides a unique opportunity to explore Indigenous art and culture, fostering a deeper connection with the ancestral lands of the Aboriginal Kuku Yalanji people.

Natural beauty

Prepare to experience some unforgettable sights on your Queensland visit, like this mum and calf playing off the coast of K'gari (Queensland Australia)

If there’s one thing Queensland is known for, it’s breathtaking natural beauty, including The Whitsundays: the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Here, you can snorkel and dive between the 74 islands that make up the region among the world’s largest and most diverse coral reef systems. It’s where 1,500 species of fish live, including the multicoloured parrotfish and Nemo-like clownfish, and if you visit during the migration season between June and September, you might come across a humpback whale going about its daily business.

K’gari, or Fraser Island as it was formerly known, is a World Heritage-listed sand island along the southeastern coast of Queensland. The area is a kaleidoscope of landscapes and ecosystems – from immense dunes and crystal lakes to verdant forests – all providing an essential habitat for a range of wildlife, such as dingoes, wallabies, possums, egg-laying echidnas and more than 350 species of bird. The surrounding ocean is also teeming with life, home to sea turtles, rays and coral reef fish. You can explore all the island has to offer in a guided 4WD tour experience.

Luxury

Explore the Whitsundays on a luxury getaway to Queensland (Queensland Australia)

The Tropical State offers a diverse range of premium experiences ideal for those seeking adventure, culture and natural beauty without compromising on luxury. You could charter your own private yacht to explore the magic of the Whitsundays or fly over the Great Barrier Reef in your own helicopter for the ultimate luxe experience. Oenophiles might also enjoy a vineyard escape in the Granite Belt Wine Country, Australia’s highest wine region renowned for its cool climate wines.

You’ll find various luxury accommodations dotted around Queensland catering to every kind of traveller. If you prefer to slink away into nature, then opt for something like Silky Oaks Lodge, a stunning woodland retreat within Daintree National Park overlooking the beautiful Mossman River. Or if pristine white sand luxury is more your thing, then Lizard Island – one of Australia’s premier resorts renowned for its world-class diving – is for you.

Don’t miss Spicers Peak Lodge on Cedar Mountain, part of Queensland’s Main Range National Park. There are just 12 rooms, surrounded by ample hiking and biking trails and never-ending pastures that you can explore with your own private guide.

Sustainability

Queensland has plenty to offer the more eco-conscious traveller, from everglades tours with eco-certified operators stays at sustainable hotels (Queensland Australia)

Australia offers a wide variety of experiences and activities tailored to eco-conscious travellers. Opt for eco-certified operators for any Great Barrier Reef tours, like Sailaway, who prioritises ecotourism, holds Advanced EcoTourism Accreditation and is a Climate Action Leader

Stay at places where sustainable practices are of the utmost importance, like O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat, the perfect base for exploring the ancient Gondwana Rainforest of Lamington National Park, where a bounty of spectacular views, natural beauty and extensive walking trails awaits. The resort, which uses recycled materials for its self-contained villas, sits perched on a mountain plateau, and all rooms offer views over the rainforest and valley.

There’s also Pumpkin Island, surrounded by isolated beaches and an immaculate coastline, where the accommodation is “beyond carbon neutral” and has been awarded Australasia’s most sustainable hotel.

If you’re in Cairns, Ochre restaurant is a must-visit. This award-winning waterfront eatery champions contemporary Australian cuisine, focusing on native and Indigenous ingredients. On the menu, you’ll find all sorts of inventive dishes, like kangaroo satay with macadamia sauce, and salt and pepper crocodile with Vietnamese pickle and lemon sambal. The restaurant is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing, supporting local farmers and producers while minimising their environmental impact.