Reef encounter: explore the staggering beauty of Saudi’s Red Sea coast

The pristine waters of the Red Sea coast shift and grade through shades of blue like a turquoise lava lamp. And with one of the longest coral reefs in the world, this beautiful region is a paradise for intrepid divers. Keen to take the plunge and experience the reef for herself, travel writer and blogger Sabina Trojanova dons a snorkel and swims among its multicoloured coral and vibrant marine life. She also talks to Raed Al-baseet – the group chief environment and sustainability officer of RED SEA GLOBAL – all about the conservation efforts being made in the area to ensure the reef and its surroundings will be enjoyed for generations to come.

