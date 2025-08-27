Why Sardinia is the perfect destination for a last-minute summer getaway

A holiday to Sardinia is ideal for a last-minute getaway, offering superb beaches, wild scenery, and a wealth of history, not to mention its deliciously diverse cuisine. The best bit? With Jet2holidays you can save £50 per person* on holidays departing until 31 October 2025. It’s just shy of three hours to get to sunny Sardinia by flight from the UK, with Jet2holidays flying from 13 UK airports including Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

Here's everything you need to know about making Sardinia your spontaneous summer retreat...

Sun, sea and Sardinian soul

Enjoy outdoor adventures, wild hills and gorgeous views in scenic Orosei ( Sardegna Turismo )

Sardinia boasts sweeping beaches that rival those of the Caribbean, as well as secluded coves primed for secret sunbathing, and lots of Blue Flag and Green Flag spots that are ideal for families. The calm waters are made for paddling, while long sandy stretches like Cala Brandinchi encourage days spent lazing in the sun. Late-summer temperatures also remain warm, and the sunshine lingers well into autumn, meaning you don’t have to visit in the peak of summer if you don’t want to.

If you prefer your holidays with a generous dose of adventure, Sardinia is where it’s at. Its terrain is all wild hills and forested trails, which is a dream for hikers and climbers, especially around the Supramonte mountains and the Cammino di Santa Barbara. If you head back to the coast, you can kayak between hidden coves or explore sea caves along the Gulf of Orosei.

Celebration of culture and cuisine

Try delicious Sardinian cuisine, from sheep’s cheese to roast meat, at a traditional trattoria ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Away from the shoreline, traditional festivals fill the calendar, and village streets come alive with music, dancing, folklore and plenty of local food. Late summer is festival season, and Sardinia really knows how to throw a party.

The Isole che Parlano (Talking Islands) Festival in Gallura takes place across several towns in September, bringing together traditional Sardinian culture and contemporary music and art from around the world. Meanwhile, the Sant Miquel Festival in Alghero also kicks off in September, featuring religious processions, local tunes, street eats, and a Sardinian night sky lit up with fireworks. For a slower, more authentic slice of the island, Autumn in Barbagia in central Sardinia runs from September to December, when the island quietens down a little. It celebrates local crafts, seasonal produce and old-school traditions, offering a local glimpse of life beyond the holiday hotspots.

The food here is designed to be enjoyed, with dishes steeped in tradition. Think sheep’s cheese, handmade bread, roast meat and Mirto, the myrtle berry liqueur found only on the island. Local wines like Cannonau and Vermentino flow freely, and dining is an unhurried ritual that pays homage to Sardinia’s relaxed way of life.

Time to unwind

A trip to Bosa, with it’s pretty pastel buildings and incredible castle views, is a must ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sardinia is an invitation to slow down, with laidback vineyard lunches beneath olive trees, late-afternoon swims in quiet bays, and long evenings where time seems to pause. If you fancy a change of pace during your holiday, a stay in Sardinia offers plenty of easy day trips. Head north to La Maddalena, a cluster of islands with shimmering waters fab for snorkelling. The main island is sleepy, dotted with pastel buildings and gelato stands.

On the northwest coast, Alghero is all cobbled lanes and medieval towers, with a seafront made for sunset strolling. Or venture inland to Bosa, where the colourful town spills down the hillside to the river. It’s chock-full of rainbow houses and one of the best castle views on the island from Castello Malaspina.

Even a short drive inland brings you to the ancient nuraghi, mysterious stone dwellings scattered across the countryside, alongside olive groves, and the odd wild horse if you’re lucky. One minute you’re basking on a sunlounger, the next you’re discovering a sliver of ancient history in a postcard-worthy village.

