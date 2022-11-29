Party season – discover the next must-experience music festival

From Coachella to Burning Man, there’s nothing like heading out to a desert for a truly immersive festival experience. And now there’s a new dune-based date for your diary, in the form of MDLBeast Soundstorm, held over three days in the stunning Banban desert in Riyadh. Bringing together the hottest EDM talent from around the world, from live acts to DJ sets, it’s the biggest, loudest music festival in the Middle East, and a true must-experience.

Here we explore all you need to know about this incredible event, from big name guests to VIP experiences and how you can get hold of tickets.

Superstar DJs

The festival features a stellar line up of big name DJs (Visit Saudi)

MDLBeast Soundstorm is coming back with a bang in December with another killer roster of DJs and music talent. The 2021 event saw over 700,000 guests enjoy hundreds of outstanding performances across the jam-packed weekend, with world-famous superstars taking to the stage from David Guetta and Steve Aoki to Arab stars Nancy Ajram and Elissa, to name just a few.

Local talent

The music scene in Saudi is thriving, with labels like BMIDIR paving the way for jazz fusion sounds, and Wall of Sound developing new live venues like Music Space, and artists like Skeleton Crowd, comprised of Faris and Abdulmalik, an experimental duo producing a new wave style of music. Based in Jeddah, Wall of Sound functions to support emerging artists in Saudi, with the aim to eventually support artists all over the Middle East.

MDLBeast Soundstorm provides another opportunity to experience Saudi-based acts and DJs in a festival setting, with the likes of Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury, Iraqi-Saudi Majid al-Muhandis and Emirate artist Balqees Ahmen Fatho appearing in recent years. MDLBeast Soundstorm was born from the desire to make music, dance and express creatively, alongside like-minded music lovers. It’s more than just a music festival: it’s a celebration of inclusion and togetherness that showcases fresh, vital new talents via a visceral and truly unforgettable experience in the desert.

International artists

Over three days, hundreds of international acts will grace the Soundstorm stages (Visit Saudi)

In previous years, guests have been treated to a stellar lineup of world-class artists from around the world, like Nina Kraviz, Marco Carola, Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witt, Armin Van Buuren, Claptone, and many more. Although the line-up for 2022 is yet to be announced, given the incredible names featured in previous years, attendees can certainly start to get excited about whom they should expect to see gracing the stages this year.

What to expect

From incredible lightshows to VIP experiences, the festival is a must-experience (Visit Saudi)

Last year’s festival took place on eight stages with more than 200 regional and international artists featured. People danced, sang and cheered their way to the sound of the most iconic superstars in the EDM world.

Different tiers of tickets are available to book, including day passes and three-day passes with different levels: Storm Chaser, Storm Blazer, VIB and VIB-Box, with the highest levels offering a more premium experience. If you opt for the basic pass, you’ll benefit from a shuttle service embarking from various spots around Riyadh, but choose the VIB ticket if you want to really luxe out. The VIB ticket (Very Important Beast) is the number one option for those who want to make the most of the festival; it includes onsite parking, fast-track entry and exclusive access to the VIB area, including the private lounges. You can also book VIB boxes where you can benefit from after-hours access and tables for groups of 6, 8, 10 or 12 people, where table service includes food and shisha.

Consider extending your trip a few days after the festival to give yourself time to explore the buzzy capital of culture, Riyadh. Centuries-old history and ancient architecture are juxtaposed against flashy high-rise buildings and a flourishing modern art scene. It’s an excellent place to soak up Saudi culture, enjoy exquisite Arabian food and trace Riyadh’s compelling history. Or just relax, recover and reminisce about your three days dancing in the desert.

