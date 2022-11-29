Bucket list hotels: 7 incredible stays, from desert retreat to mountain haven

Saudi has so many stunning sights and landscapes, it’s almost impossible to choose where to base yourself. But there are plenty of hotels, retreats and resorts that will give you a window out onto somewhere striking. From relaxing Red Sea views to incredible desert vistas, we take a look at its most unforgettable stays...

Luxe life: Four Seasons, Riyadh

The iconic Kingdom Centre Tower boasts unrivalled views of Riyadh (Visit Saudi )

Located in the striking, iconic Kingdom Centre Tower, Riyadh’s Four Seasons soars over the city, offering panoramic views of this incredible metropolis stretching out into the distance. The Tower, with its distinctive twin wings, is the fifth tallest in the country, and comprises of 41 floors, reaching 992ft/302m high. Windows give out onto the city’s most interesting sights, including King Abdullah Park, the 19th century Masmak Fortress, and the King Khalid Grand Mosque; at night, when all is illuminated, it feels like being among the stars. Within the luxury hotel itself, the cool, sophisticated interiors are soothing, with marble accents, pearl grey furnishings, and vases full of exotic flowers. You’ll also find a well-equipped gym, spa and outdoor pool; fourseasons.com; fourseasons.com

An incredible location: Shaden Resort, AlUla

Enjoy a night under the stars by AlUla’s breathtaking Elephant Rock (Visit Saudi)

Fulfil all your Arabian Night fantasies at this jaw-dropping resort, set among striking desert and rock. Some of Saudi’s most incredible sights are easily reachable from there, including Madain Saleh Tombs – a sprawling necropolis of 131 Nabataean tombs cut into massive rocks, spreading over 21sq km/8sq miles – and Elephant Rock, a mighty natural formation in the shape of a pachyderm. Back at the resort, the accommodation clusters around a central pool, while there is also an outdoor dining area, gardens, and picnic facilities; shadenresort.com

Urban Living: The House Hotel, Jeddah City Yard

This stylish new boutique hotel sites you in the laid-back, low-rise residential neighbourhood of Al Rawdah, where you’re surrounded by the daily thrum of local life, as well as a growing number of cool boutiques and dining concepts. Devised as a lifestyle hub, it will appeal to digital nomads as well as regular travellers who appreciate slick design – in this instance a cool blend of neutrals, minimalism, and a smattering of fabrics and furniture which evoke Saudi culture. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the lobby with light, while contemporary Saudi art adorns the smooth, plastered walls; the 114 rooms echo these soothing tones. The rooftop pool is a draw, and you’ll also find a fitness centre, steam room and sauna. As well as a restaurant and cafe on site, guests can enbark on a global gourmet journey around the 13 outlets in City Yard’s central plaza, from modern Indian at Kumar’s or healthy salads and sandwiches at Society 6, to exquisite French patisserie at L’Eclair de Genie.

Up in the mountains: Faifa Hotel, Faifa

The verdant environs around the Faifa Hotel provide lush views (Visit Saudi)

Small, with just seven rooms, this simple yet comfortable hotel’s USP is its location, resulting in some dramatic mountain views from its terrace and bedrooms. The Faifa mountains reach up to 7,000ft/2,100m high, covering terrain of over 600sq km/230sq miles. Here it’s all about the hiking, with dozens of trails covering the rolling green hills which are said to be a ‘neighbour of the moon’ and ‘heaven on earth’. Check out the ancient fortresses which were built along the mountainsides to protect the area from invaders, and explore the highland villages, home to over 20 different traditional tribes; Faifa Hotel

Back to Nature: Ashar Desert Resort, AlUla

This is truly next-level glamping: Ashar Desert Resort represents the pinnacle of luxury in AlUla, and comprises of a range of sumptuous, safari-style tented rooms and villas, blending into the desert landscape. Some of the accommodation comes with its own pool, and the tasteful interiors are inspired both by contemporary living and Arabian design. Each tent comes with an elegant sitting area which looks out through large panoramic windows to the breath-taking scenery, as well as a patio from which to enjoy the cooler evenings and the desert sky at night. The on-site restaurant features dishes with a local flavour as well as international cuisine; Ashar Desert Resort

Spectacular sea views: Waldorf Astoria, Qasr al Sharq, Jeddah

Enjoy exploring the palm-lined Jeddah seafront with its stunning sea views (Visit Saudi)

If you want to wake up to a view of the Red Sea, then the Waldorf Astoria, set right off Jeddah’s undulating Corniche, is the perfect place to fall asleep. Gentle waves come right up to the five-star resort’s pristine, palm-tree-lined stretch of sand, and you’ll be overlooking the sea and Jeddah’s exciting Waterfront area. There’s an impressive range of rooms and suites, a sumptuous spa, and a choice of restaurants. Decorated throughout in the style of an impressive Arabian palace, the design features gold accents, Italian furnishings, and crystal chandeliers, for a touch of decadent, Old-World opulence; hilton.com

Remote feel: The Cliff Resort, Riyadh

Set out of the city, in amongst tranquility and nature at Khyalet Abu Swaitif, The Cliff Resort offers a break from the fast pace of hectic urban living. Located amid a vast expanse of red sand and rock, you’ll feel miles from anywhere - even though central Riyadh is just a forty minute drive away. Designed to look like a small, sandstone fortress, and decorated throughout in simple, neutral tones of beige, cream, and stone, it comprises of several comfortably-appointed suites, a broad terrace and outdoor pool. Huge, empty skies hover above, adding to the feeling of splendid isolation; The Cliff Resort

