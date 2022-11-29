The family holiday edit: from toddlers to teens, find your perfect trip

Whether your kids are six or 16, there are endless possibilities for a family holiday in Saudi. Riyadh and Jeddah boast world-class museums and zoos, as well as a plethora of child-friendly restaurants. Alternatively, venture deep into the desert where camel-riding and sandboarding excursions will keep adventurous teens entertained, whilst the Arabian Gulf offers pristine shores and ocean-based fun for all ages. Here’s our guide to the top family-friendly destinations in Saudi.

Riyadh

The Saudi capital is a veritable playground for kids of all ages. Start at the Riyadh Zoo, home to over 1500 animals, where you can watch majestic tigers prowl through grassland and listen to enormous elephants trumpeting to each other. Next, take a guided tour around the Al Masmak Palace Museum to learn about Saudi Arabia’s storied history at the interactive exhibits.

Step back in time at Ushaiger Heritage Village where you can learn about Bedouin life (Visit Saudi)

Afternoons are best spent at Snow City, an artificial snow park where the whole family can try skiing, sledding and ice tubing. Alternatively, head outside of Riyadh to the Ushaiger Heritage Village, a centuries-old Bedouin oasis town. Get your kids’ imagination firing as you tour the sandstone alleyways, imagining life here thousands of years ago. Or hop on a train from Riyadh to Buraidah, home to dozens of palm-decked date farms. Tuck into a field-to-fork lunch at one of the plantations, before cooling off at the swimming pool inside the King Khalid Park and Garden.

Come evening, return to the city for an unmissable trip up the Kingdom Tower; gaze out across the glittering cityscape from the 300m-high Sky Bridge. For dinner, Najd Village serves up traditional Saudi dishes - like lamb moqalqal and shrimp kabsa - in an intimate, family-style setting. Otherwise, head to Salt, which serves crispy fried chicken sliders and towering soft-serve ice cream.

Looking for a place to stay? The Ritz-Carlton will not disappoint. This five-star resort boasts an unbeatable kids club, packed with fun, educational activities. Or choose the Holiday Inn Riyadh-Olaya where children stay and eat for free.

Jeddah

Kids of all ages will love Jeddah’s fun-packed amusement parks (Visit Saudi)

Amusement parks abound in the coastal city of Jeddah. The Al Shallal Theme Park is a must-visit, occupying 60,000 square-metres on the corniche. Little ones will love the spinning teacups, while teenagers can get their thrills on The Train, one of the world’s largest double-loop rollercoasters.

Next stop: Cool de Sac for lunch. You’ll struggle to tear your offspring away from this two-storey restaurant, complete with PlayStation zone, Lego station, mini football pitch and dedicated kids’ menu. For something sweet, head to the Dessert Room for a deliciously gooey chocolate chip cookie, or a slice of kunafa pistachio cheesecake.

For watersports, head to Yam Beach (Visit Saudi)

Sun and surf seekers can enjoy spending days on one of Jeddah’s many beautiful beaches – enjoy watersports at Yam Beach and Silver Sands, the kids playground at Dhaban Marine Park, or the simple, natural beauty of Khaleej Salman or Sahila beach. Book an offshore boat trip with Almosafer for the best Red Sea snorkelling spots. Spot clown fish swimming amongst the technicoloured reef, as well as green turtles, if you’re lucky.

Hotel-wise, the Shangri-La Jeddah offer interconnecting rooms for families, while the Intercontinental Jeddah is equally attractive, thanks to its kids’ corner, outdoor pool and child-friendly snacks for fussy eaters.

Eastern Province

Enjoy gorgeous beaches and stunning resorts in this family-perfect province (Visit Saudi)

Turquoise water laps golden sands along the 700km Eastern Province coastline. Head south of Dammam and you’ll find Half Moon Bay, dotted with palm trees and upscale resorts, primed for a family beach getaway. Stay at Dana Beach Resort with its expansive children’s playground, equestrian club, watersports and dive centre, as well as self-contained villas.

For a taste of adventure , head south to Rub’ Al Khali desert, known as the ‘Empty Quarter’. With endless rust-red dunes, it’s easy to see why Star Wars: The Force Awakens was filmed here. Explore by camel or up the tempo by sandsledding down the dunes.

Kids will love sandsledding down desert dunes (Visit Saudi)

Finish up back in the city of Al-Khobar, home to the world-class Scitech museum. Journey through the interactive human body exhibit, marvel at star clusters through the observatory telescope, or watch wildebeest thunder across the African plains at the immersive 3D IMAX cinema. Bed down at the Mövenpick Hotel Al Khobar; family rooms sleep up to six people, plus kids will go wild for their daily chocolate hour and indoor pool.

