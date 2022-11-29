5 reasons this is the ultimate winter sun destination

Stunning shores

Enjoy golden sands and turquoise waters on one of Saudi’s many stunning beaches (Visit Saudi)

We want nothing more in winter than to be lying on golden sands, living our sunshine-filled dreams. Saudi serves up beautiful beaches aplenty, but perhaps none are more picturesque than the ones found on the Farasan Islands, which is also a marine sanctuary.

A small group of coral isles located off Saudi’s southwestern coast in the Jazan province, they offer infinite stretches of talc-white sand, warm, clear, aquamarine water, and mysterious mangrove forests; snorkelling and diving opportunities, of course, abound. Often hailed as one of the most stunning, Farasan Al Kabir – located on the main island, Farasan – makes for idyllic days, immersed in nature. Birdlife is plentiful and varied here, too; you might spot anything from ospreys to pelicans, and flamingos to crab plovers.

Natural wonders

Explore the incredible canyon, waterfall and natural pools located in Jazan’s Wadi Lajab (Visit Saudi)

From deep, limpid pools, to shimmering lakes, and epic waterfalls, Saudi boasts a wealth of watery wonders you’ll want to literally dive into. Start with the natural pools within Wadi Lajab, located in Jazan province. Home to a canyon over 5km (3 miles) long, and up to 30km (18 miles) wide in parts, it forms a narrow, deep valley offering some dramatic viewpoints. The stream that runs along the bottom creates a series of mid-sized waterfalls and numerous natural ponds, deep enough to dip and swim in, while the canyon’s steep, striking, creeper- and moss-covered sides, loom above.

Immerse yourself in scenic Lake Kharrarah Park where desert, lake and waterfall meet (Visit Saudi)

Elsewhere, the dual delights of Lake Kharrarah Park and Hifna Waterfall in Riyadh draw many visitors, mainly locals. Set among a series of red sand dunes, and reachable by SUV, part of the Al Kharrarah national park valley transforms into a desert lake and waterfall after heavy rains. At these times, migratory birds and other wildlife can best be spotted.

Luxe resorts

Relax in style amid the laidback luxe of Jeddah resort BOHO The Beach (BOHO The Beach)

With its Red Sea coastline stretching around 1,100 miles, Saudi is naturally known for its alluring beach resorts and the sprawling seaside city of Jeddah is home to several of the most incredible. BOHO The Beach (bohothebeach.com) offers a range of premium design villas, apartments and studios with, as the name suggests, a bohemian feel. The accommodation is set within beautiful gardens and boasts a pool, outdoor lounge, marina and a food truck zone, perfect for discerning guests. Fabrics include linens, rattan, recycled wood and mother of pearl, with a mix of antique-style furniture.

Just down the coast in Obhur is a one of a kind, invite-only beach paradise in the form of Indigo. A lavish, Balinese-inspired resort, it combines breathtaking sea views and infinity pools with next-level accommodation (think extensive, four bedroom bungalows and water villas), a pristine beach and a well-equipped gym and spa.

Outdoor adventures

Take to the Saudi desert for a high octane sand-venture in a dune buggy (Visit Saudi)

Take advantage of the temperate climate to indulge in a range of activities from hiking to sandsports. Some of the best treks include Jabal Dakha, the highest peak near the city of Taif, in Ash Shafa village. Standing between 2,500m-2,900m / 8,200ft - 9,500ft above sea level, and with its lower level covered in juniper trees, the route isn’t particularly hard but you are rewarded with a fantastic view from the top.

Alternatively, take the scenic, 15km/9 mile trail through Wadi Al Disah, a beautiful valley located in the northwestern Tabuk province, surrounded by palm trees. Inside, you’ll find sandstone cliffs, tall columns of rocks, and several freshwater springs. Explore Saudi’s undulating desert sands with some adrenaline-fuelled adventures, from four-wheeled activities such as quad-biking or dune-buggy riding, to sandboarding - similar to snowboarding - or camel-trekking. Popular dune locations include those in the Rub Al Khali, Al Dahna or Al Nafud deserts.

Secret retreats

Go off the beaten track in the lush environs of the Faifa mountains (Visit Saudi)

The best places are those where the crowds can’t find you, and Saudi has some stunning secret retreats scattered throughout, where you can truly disconnect, relax and restore body and mind. Start with the aptly-named Hidden Valley near Riyadh, so-called as you need to head behind the mountains surrounding it in order to reach more scenic formations and views. Once there, take the peaceful AlUla Mountain trail, walking on a rugged path through parallel canyons, where you’ll see volcanic rocks, soft sand, and numerous petroglyphs from the Lihyanite and Dadanite periods.

Also outside Riyadh is the Secret Lake, a desert oasis formed after heavy rainfall about 40km/25 miles northwest. It gets its name because not many people, even locals, seem to know this hidden gem exists, which gives the lake protections from littering and pollution. In certain months of the year, before the harsh summer sun dries it out, it turns into a green meadow, full of flowers and reeds. One other beautiful, lesser-known destination is the Faifa, or Fifa, Mountains, known for their jagged rock formations and stepped, green, agricultural terraces. Several tribes inhabit the area, with their own traditional language, poetry and songs.

From its diverse terrain to its thriving art and music scene, Insta-worthy food and natural wonders to travel for, Saudi is ready and waiting for you to discover. For more incredible, off-the-beaten track ideas for sites to see, experiences to try, and places to stay, check out Visit Saudi