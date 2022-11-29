Sun versus ski: How to solve the great winter break debate

When it comes to winter breaks, many people crave escaping the frosty air for something a little warmer, whilst others prefer to dive right into the cooler temperatures and hit the slopes. The answer? Saudi, where you can enjoy sunny climes, sandsport-based adventures and even real snow in one incredible destination.

Here is our guide to ticking both holiday boxes (and then some) with a winter break in Saudi...

Enjoy some beachside bliss

For those looking to indulge in a little R&R, plenty of beaches offer sand, sea and sunshine in a more pleasant climate so that you don’t have to spend all day sheltering under an umbrella. Although most of the beaches in Saudi are breathtaking all year round, throughout the winter months, from December through March, the weather is drier and cooler in Jazan, making it an excellent time to explore everything the region offers. From dense forests and powder white beaches to rugged mountains and the untouched Farasan Islands, a stunning archipelago of islands easily reachable from the port of Jazan.

Saudi’s shores abound with beautiful reefs, making snorkelling and scuba diving a must (Visit Saudi)

Jeddah is also home to beaches that offer year-round sunshine and activities thanks to the Red Sea’s consistently warm temperature. The region has long been a popular spot for thalassophiles and offers endless spectacular places to scuba dive and snorkel. Much of the area is pristine and multicoloured reefs are teeming with incredible, rare marine life, like the solitary sailfish that can swim more than 109 kilometres per hour. Bask with sharks in Sharm Oburh, one of Jeddah’s most popular diving spots, or head to Shoaiba Beach for free diving and snorkelling, a massive stretch of beach which is home to a giant, mysterious shipwreck.

Go free driving around the stunning shipwreck in in Shoaiba Beach (Visit Saudi)

You can also rent equipment for various water sports activities in Jeddah. Many hotels along the coast here have their own private beaches with equipment at the ready, or you can rent it from any of the private beach clubs. Keep it chill on a paddleboard or hop on a jet ski and take to the water for a more heart-thumping experience.

Hit the sand slopes

Whether you ski, board or sled, the dunes of the Saudi desert promise thrills and spills (Visit Saudi)

Saudi isn’t just about beautiful beaches; it’s also home to the largest sand desert on earth, and there’s something mystical and almost otherworldly about Arabian dunes and valleys. Having been evolving for the past 540 million years, they boast dramatic vistas, fascinating historical sites and high-octane activities, giving them an appeal for every kind of traveller.

These rich and breathtaking deserts make for some of the most memorable places in Saudi to experience adrenaline-fuelled activities. Try sandboarding or dune skiing downhill, where you can fly down 200-metre dunes using specially adapted equipment. You can also try telemark skiing, following the tracks of camels across the sand, sceleton skiing, where you’ll lay flat on your front in a scorpion-like position, and roller skiing, an excellent equivalent to winter cross-country skiing that’s perfect for those new to sandsports. While kids of all ages will enjoy sandsledding down the dunes.

Head north for snow

For real snow, head to the Tabuk mountains where you can hike and sledge amid the dramatic mountains (Visit Saudi)

If you head to the mountainous northern region of Tabuk throughout the winter months, you’ll find craggy snow-topped slopes and crisp cold air, a rare find in Saudi. It’s not only chock full of historic cities, castles and landmarks, but it’s also one of the only areas in the country that sees a significant amount of snowfall once a year.

Grab a sledge, hit the icy trails, and enjoy the snow-capped mountain views and the rare opportunity to partake in sledging in the desert country. And don’t forget your camera; the snow-covered desert is more mesmerising than you can imagine.

From its diverse terrain to its thriving art and music scene, Insta-worthy food and natural wonders to travel for, Saudi is ready and waiting for you to discover.