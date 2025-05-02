Made up of 115 islands and atolls, the Seychelles is blessed with some of the most incredible biodiversity on the planet. Wherever you go, endless white powder sands and turquoise waters encase lush forests that are home to rare plants and endangered creatures. The archipelago lies off the coast of Africa and is a merging of cultures and cuisines, and home to friendly locals and luxury resorts. So how do you choose the right island for you when there is so much on offer? Worry not, we’ve rounded up some of the best for you.

Big town energy in Mahé

Mahé is the largest island of the Seychelles and a great place to start your adventure ( Kenwood Travel )

Home to the buzzy capital of Victoria, the largest island of the Seychelles is a good place to base yourself, whether you’re keen on island-hopping or you prefer to stay put in one part of paradise. The main town offers a taste of local life – visit the harbour, museums, famous clock tower, French colonial buildings and the magnificently decorated Hindu Temple. Fill up on a mix of Creole dishes and French-influenced pastries, with a visit to the renowned Marie Antoinette restaurant a must. Finally, head to the Botanical Gardens for a stroll around its lush environs, which boast 500 different species of plants, including 40 different palms and a variety of exotic fruits.

Leave the capital behind for the lush greenery of Morne Seychellois National Park, which you can drive or hike through, looking out for rare birds, bats and giant tortoises along the way. Make a day of exploring Mahé’s powder-soft beaches: choose from the busy vibrancy at Beau Vallon, secluded and scenic Petite Anse or Anse Royale, snorkelling at Anse Soleil, or Anse Intendance for a good mix of everything.

Book into the luxury Constance Ephélia to be really spoiled, as the resort’s hilly, leafy surrounds are sandwiched between two breathtaking beaches. Check little ones into the Constance Children’s Club before winding down at the resort’s tropical spa – one of the best in the Seychelles.

Be at one with nature in Praslin

Praslin is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit for nature lovers ( Kenwood Travel )

A 15-minute domestic flight from the main island sits the blissful utopia that is Praslin, a magnet for nature lovers who want to explore the vast primeval forest of Vallée de Mai. So impressive is the flora and fauna here it’s been awarded UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and the site is home to both the protected Coco de Mer palm tree and the endangered Seychelles black parrot, which can’t be found anywhere in the world but Praslin or neighbouring Curieuse Island.

Make a home-from-home in one of the 86 idyllic villas with private pools at Raffles Seychelles . The five-star resort is nestled between a tropical hillside and the ivory sands of the beautiful Anse Takamaka Beach. Here you can experience the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean through many of the watersports or diving on offer, or choose to rejuvenate at the award-winning spa, complete with yoga pavilion and beauty salon. If you can tear yourself away from the five restaurants and bars at the resort, head to Cote d’Or beach to one of the family-run restaurants serving Creole dishes such as parrotfish or octopus curry. The beach is also great for snorkelling and exploring secluded coves and inlets. Make time to pop over to the picture-perfect granite boulders and azure waters of Anse Lazio beach, which has deservedly been included in numerous ‘World’s best beach’ lists.

Praslin is also a good base for island hopping to nearby Cousin, Curieuse, St. Pierre, La Digue, Chauve Souris and Aride islands. Book yourself onto an island trip via catamaran, leaving from Raffles’ Anse Takamaka Beach.

Savour untouched paradise in Silhouette Island

Slow things down on Silhouette Island, where quiet beaches abound and the national park makes for some unforgettable hiking ( Kenwood Travel )

For those looking for a slower pace of life, or a hidden idyll, then Silhouette Island will tick all your boxes. Here over 90 per cent of the land is a protected national park and the surrounding waters are a Marine park. A handful of houses and the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa occupy the only bit of land that doesn’t form part of the virgin rainforest that surrounds Mount Dauban – the second highest peak in the Seychelles. Fortunately, this small area includes a pristine, stretching shore that slopes into gentle crystalline waters.

Set a few steps from the sand, the secluded haven of The Hilton Seychelles offers everything you’ll need while you’re cut blissfully off from the world. From luxury villas with sea views or mountain vistas to the Eforea Spa and eight dining options that include multiple Asian and Mediterranean restaurants. Don’t miss the local dishes at the resort’s Grann Kaz – cooking up and celebrating the island’s Creole heritage.

Silhouette Island is accessible by boat or helicopter, and perfect for watersports including snorkelling and diving at the Labriz Dive Center. The reefs teem with a variety of fish, and some of the quieter beaches are breeding grounds for green turtles. And naturally, exploring the national park, regarded as one of the most important biodiversity hotspots in the Indian Ocean, is a must. Take on the many criss-crossing hiking trails and spot native birds, bats and geckos.

Don’t miss La Digue and Sainte Anne Island

Combine a visit to La Digue and Sainte Anne Island as part of a day trip or boat tour ( Kenwood Travel )

While it’s impossible to get around all of the islands, here are two worth checking out on a day trip or as part of a boat tour. La Digue, a short trip from Praslin, is home to the world famous Anse la Source d’Argent beach where the scenery is so breathtaking, it’s hard to believe it’s real. The island is mostly navigated by bike, so cycle from one beach to the next, taking time to see traditional crafts at Union Estate and rare birds and terrapins at La Digue Vev Special Reserve.

A quick boat ride from Mahé, and a worthwhile visit, is Ste. Anne Island, which along with five other islands, make up the Sainte Anne Marine National Park. The island’s numerous coral reefs are home to sea turtles and dolphins, while back on terra firma, you can explore dazzling beaches or hike a network of trails that show off more of the Seychelles much-cherished biodiversity.